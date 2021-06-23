what we expect from the Microsoft event

Just one more day before Microsoft’s event to present “The Next Generation of Windows”: June 24 at 5:00 p.m. CEST. Windows 11 will be the main protagonist of an event in which we have great expectations and from which we expect surprises despite the fact that a preliminary version of the new operating system has already been disclosed.

Next, we’ll go over everything we expect from this event as well as the developer event that will take place a few hours later.

What will we see with certainty?

A new user interface for Windows 11

It’s no secret that the main claim of Windows 11 will be its completely redesigned user interface. They include a new taskbar and a new centered Start menu, new icons, rounded corners, a general overhaul of the preinstalled apps and a new notification center, among others.

Microsoft doesn’t want people to keep using Windows just “because there is no other option.” The reality is that there are more and more options and ChromeOS and iPadOS are working hard to position themselves as “alternatives to the PC”. Those of Redmond do not want to be outdone and want to beautify Windows so that it is as modern as its competitors but without giving up its essence (an error which had fatal consequences with Windows 8).

A more stable and fluid system

The first thing many noticed when installing the filtered version of Windows 11 is how smooth it is and how well it works. Despite being a preview release, it feels considerably more agile than Windows 10 at tasks like starting, pausing, or even opening apps.

This general feeling of good performance is greatly enhanced by the new animations for opening, resizing and closing apps. Animations are essential for providing a good user experience, and Windows 11 takes care of it much more than its predecessor.

As if that weren’t enough, we noticed how some bugs that we had been suffering from for months or years in Windows 10 disappeared with Windows 11. In my particular case, an issue with the fingerprint that was not still correctly recognized from the start has been fixed. Plus, the animation of Windows + Tab to access desktops and open windows finally works as it should.

A Microsoft Store with a new approach

We know that those of Redmond have worked on a new Store to support the launch of Windows 11. The North American company has accepted the failure of its Store proposal and will make a 180 degree turn in its strategy.

The new Microsoft Store is completely designed to provide better performance and keep up with the design level. However, what is really interesting will be its policies. It will allow the downloading of all types of applications (even without packaging) and will be based on Windows Package Manager.

What surprises would we like to see?

Latte Project

There is a rumor that Microsoft has already prepared Project Latte and this would be one of the main incentives to move to Windows 11. Many of you will be wondering, what is Project Latte? Short answer: Android apps on Windows.

The existence of Project Latte was reported months ago by Zac Bowden (Windows Central) and reportedly uses WSL2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux). This would be in line with the new vision that Microsoft wants to implement concerning Windows and its new Microsoft Store: a place where all kinds of applications are integrated.

Neo Surface

Surface Neo was introduced in 2019 alongside Windows 10X. It’s a concept we fell in love with: a dual-screen device with a small built-in keyboard that would allow us to achieve high levels of productivity and perform tablet functions at the same time.

After the cancellation of Windows 10X and with the best efforts of the Windows team in Windows 11, it looked like the Surface Neo project had been buried and possibly fatally injured … or at least we thought so.

According to some sources, Microsoft may not have abandoned the Surface Neo project at all. Apparently, Redmond’s new plan would be to turn Windows 11 into something of a hybrid between classic Windows and modern Windows 10X.

One of the main consequences of this would be to be able to create different versions of Windows that adapt to both form factors. That of the Surface Neo is one of them. It wouldn’t be crazy to hear something on Neo at tomorrow’s event, so stay tuned.