What were the most requested professional services in 2020? And those who saw their demand drop the most?

What were the most requested professional services in 2020? And those who saw their demand drop the most?

The coronavirus crisis has changed the Spanish labor market. However, some professionals were less affected and increased their number of requests, being those who offer home air conditioning services those who have been most successful in dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.

For this reason, in order to find out how Covid-19 has affected the consumption habits of Spaniards in the service market, ProntoTrends, the Observatory of the professional portal ProntoPro, analyzed a database of 25,000 professionals in Spain and companies among the 500 service categories available that were the most sought after professionals by Spaniards in 2020.

Top 5 most requested services in 2020

During the first months of the pandemic, the professional services sector was hit hard, with a drop of up to 70% in its activity, although it has managed in recent months to reactivate. According to this study, the most requested service on the platform this year was the installation and / or maintenance of air conditioning systems.

For its part, the home repair and renovation service is the second most requested service in the last year, which is not surprising after months of confinement added to the telework boom; while movers, personal trainers and psychologists rank third, fourth and fifth.

Thus, the services most in demand in 2020 with the arrival of the pandemic were those related to home conditioning, followed by those dedicated to physical and mental health care. In fact, requests for psychologists have increased by 58%.

However, and as expected, some services such as the private event organizer saw a noticeable drop in their requests during 2020, an industry which estimates a drop of up to 85% in its billing due to the pandemic. .

Distribution of interests in the Spanish regions

According to ProntoPro.es, most of the requests have been concentrated in Madrid. The capital represents the main values ​​in terms of relocations, personal trainers, psychologists and nutritionists. Valencia, for its part, ranks first in demand for air conditioning services, followed by Madrid.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the interior painter is positioned as the most requested service in Asturias, Aragon, Castile and León, Galicia, Murcia and the Basque Country; while the tutorials of university students stand out in the first place both in Cantabria and Navarre.

Likewise, home repairs and improvements are presented as the most requested service in La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. In Andalusia, for its part, requests from psychologists are at the top of the list.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital