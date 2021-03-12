What will be the most in-demand jobs in the future?

“What do you want to do for a living when you grow up?” This is one of the most recurring questions since we were children and requires early reflection on the factors that can have a huge influence on our future such as economic rewards, job security or the possibility of growth are not taken into account.

This decision has become more important if possible at this time, where Covid-19 has encouraged digitization in all areas of the economy. Thus, today, it has gained relevance in the vast majority of production processes and contributes to the connectivity and automation of processes thanks to artificial intelligence, robotics or augmented reality. This digital transformation has in turn resulted in the creation and greater presence of tech-related jobs. Proof of this is that according to a LinkedIn study, the jobs of professionals trained in artificial intelligence and data science increased by 64% in 2020.

According to Fabiola Pérez, CEO of MIOTI, the first technological school applied to companies, affirms: “This enormous growth in a year marked by the pandemic shows that profiles with technological qualifications have not only resisted the Covid-19, but are also in reinforced springs. . This gives us an indication that the future, at least in terms of employment, is technological ”.

Data Science training, key to achieving an attractive and competitive profile

Tech professionals will play a key role in the near future. And it is that according to the “Millennium Project”, in 2050, all humanity will have access to the Internet, which will generate a large amount of information. In this sense, Big Data and its ingestion, operation and storage capacities will position the profiles trained in this discipline at a key point.

To know how to extract the full value of data, MIOTI has programs such as the Master in Data Science, in which it trains its students in person or in streaming in a practical oriented program. Thanks to this training, future Data Science professionals will acquire the knowledge and tools necessary to be a competitive and attractive profile on the job market. And it is that according to the job portal Glassdoor, the base salary of a Data Scientist in Spain amounts, on average, to 35,394 euros per year.

Smart cities, companies and objects: the IOT will be present on a daily basis

The Internet is a fundamental part of our daily lives and in the context of the digital transformation in which companies find themselves, the professionals who ensure its implementation and use are and will be essential. More if possible, taking into account the boom in the Internet of Things (IoT) as a technology that connects the Internet to Things, offering a host of new opportunities to access data or specific services in education , security, health assistance and transport, among other areas.

Without going any further, in the European Green Pact in which the European Union aspires to be climate neutral by 2050, the gradual implementation of connected objects is already being studied as a strategy to generate new forms of planning, development and city ​​management.

In this sense, Fabiola Pérez, comments: “the digital transformation has widened the employment opportunities and the demand for professionals in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), so those who want to orient their career in this field must be trained on it. technology until we know all its elements and possible use cases. ” As such, MIOTI has a Master in Internet of Objects, where its students will be able to learn how to develop Internet of Objects projects from their conception to their start-up.

HRDigital