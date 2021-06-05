What will change when crossing the border from Monday, June 7th – ScoopCube

the essentials To revive tourism in the country, Spain has decided to relax the rules governing access to its territory. From Monday, June 7th, every vaccinated foreigner can cross national borders without having to present a negative PCR test. In France, too, the rules for Europeans will be relaxed from June 9th.

Spain is already preparing to welcome tourists for the summer season. The country has decided to relax the access rules on its territory. From Monday, June 7th, every vaccinated foreigner, regardless of his or her origin, will be able to cross the Spanish borders, announced Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday, June 4th.

Currently, a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours is required for anyone over 6 years of age wishing to enter Iberian territory (excluding border and road workers). It will also be required after June 7th for unvaccinated people who want to cross the Spanish border.

France is also easing its restrictions

For its part, France will also relax the rules governing access to its territory. From June 9th, all vaccinated Europeans (2 doses) can enter France on presentation of a vaccination card in paper form or the health passport validated by the European Union. By June 9, people over the age of 11 must still present a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours to cross the Spanish border and return to French territory.

The curfew until 9 p.m. will continue until June 9th. It will then happen at 11pm and canceled on June 30th.