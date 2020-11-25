What will happen at Christmas? Communities are debating the government’s plan today

Posted: Wednesday November 25 2020 06:50

Can we meet our family on Christmas Eve? And move to another autonomous community? There is exactly one month left before Christmas and the government is already designing a strategy that it will share with the autonomous communities to establish a common plan around the celebration of these holidays.

The project managed by the executive, and to which laSexta has had access, proposes that family and social gatherings be limited to a maximum of six people this Christmas and proposes to extend the curfew hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It would therefore remain between 01h00 and 06h00.

Today the document will be transferred to the advisers during the inter-territorial meeting of Health, although the Minister of Health has already advanced that this Wednesday nothing will be decided: “A working group has been created in the inter -territorial, there are several projects, “he said. this Tuesday: “Work is underway to arrive at a common recommendation but there is still a high incidence.”

In any case, some autonomies have already announced their own plan, such as Catalonia. It includes a maximum of ten people belonging, at most, to two groups of coexistence bubbles and with the night curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Andalusia argued that Andalusians who are outside the autonomous community to work or study can return with vouchers to spend the holidays with their families, whether or not the autonomous community’s perimeter closures continue next Christmas and its municipalities beyond December 10. “In the case of not being able to open between the provinces and the autonomous communities, we would allow the possibility that Andalusians who are abroad can return with a certification”, explained the president of the council, Juanma Moreno.

And in Madrid, the vice-president of the Community, Ignacio Aguado, assured on Monday that the regional government hopes that the closure of the long weekend in December is the “last big measure” that the regional government will adopt: “It does not does not mean that Christmas is worth everything, no, but I believe that after a job well done by everyone, including the citizens, I hope that at Christmas we can partially lift the restrictions ”.

The regional government hopes to be able to make “certain types of exceptions” this Christmas in the restrictions that are applied to stop COVID-19 infections. Current measures include a limit of six people in meetings, reduced capacity or a nighttime curfew. According to Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, “exceptions” could be made, always with caution, in the restrictions.

The “6M” of Moncloa

Moncloa’s strategy relies on a fundamental pillar: preventive measures. They are called in the project the “6M” and are obligatory whatever the context. The initials belong to the mask (use of a mask as long as possible), to the hands (frequent hand washing) or to the counters (maintenance of physical distance).

But also to maximize ventilation and outdoor activities (keep windows and doors open as far as is safe and feasible depending on the temperature), minimize the number of contacts (preferably always the same) and ” I stay home if symptoms, diagnosis or contact “.

The safety distance must be maintained between the guests on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, the government will allow, if this project becomes final, meetings of more than six people as long as they belong to the same coexistence group, whether or not they are members. of the family. And the distance between the guests must be maintained.

Of course, the government’s plan is also to recommend avoiding or minimizing “social gatherings (work parties, former students, sports clubs, etc.)”. But, if they do take place, they are limited to a maximum of six participants and, preferably, abroad. Always, of course, with 6M in mind.

Who shouldn’t go to dinner on Christmas Eve

The document is exhaustive when it states that people who “have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are still in a period of communicability” should not attend any family or social gatherings, “have symptoms of COVID-19″, ” are awaiting COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Results “or” may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. ” In other words, from December 10.

Curfew will be the usual the rest of Christmas days

Regarding the restrictions on night mobility, it is proposed to extend the hours so that mobility is limited between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., but only in the early hours of December 25 and January 1.

The rest of the days of the Christmas period will maintain the current and approved curfew in each Autonomous Community.

Travel, authorized

Travel is permitted, both national and international, but as long as it is “strictly necessary”. The government advises: it will be necessary to review, beforehand, the regulations which are applied in the territory of destination.

In all cases, trips must comply with all safety regulations. This includes specific safety distances for each mode of transport, the use of masks and frequent hand washing.

If returning from abroad, a diagnostic test is required within 72 hours

In the event that a citizen residing abroad and whose country of origin is included in those established as risk zones comes to spend Christmas in our country, he must undergo a diagnostic test, carried out within 72 hours. previous arrivals in Spain.