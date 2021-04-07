What will happen from May 9?

Madrid

This Tuesday, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was frank with the possibility of not extending the state of alert on May 9, the day it ceases to be in force: “We want May 9 to be the period, “he said. A fact that has prompted the response of different Autonomous Communities, and which raises a still uncertain question: will current measures, such as curfews or perimeter closures, continue beyond this date?

In this sense, the spokeswoman for the executive, María Jesús Montero, explained on Wednesday that if the trend “continues to be the current one and infections decrease”, then “the state of alarm could decline”. In this way, as the Minister of Finance said in an interview on RTVE, “there will be a more normalized movement”. In other words, the restrictions could undergo a significant change starting next month.

“I mean that the general measures end, the curfew … what will never end is the competence of the autonomies to define the security measures they want to implement on their territory”, declared the spokesperson. That this uprising “is not new”, and is based on a positive de-escalation: “The thresholds are set by the Interterritorial Health Council. The important thing is the trend, let’s hope there is no fourth wave; it seems that we can walk without this tool “, sentence.

Curfews and perimeter closures, in the air

From Health, they insist that the “co-governance” that has governed the management of the coronavirus for all these months would remain intact with or without a state of alarm. However, the legal reality shows how some of the most important restrictions are under the aegis of this decree, so that measures such as the curfew or the closures of perimeters, so far decided in the Interterritorial Health Council , would become powers of autonomies.

Faced with this question, another member of the government also spoke; in this case, the vice-president Carmen Calvo, who assures that it will not be necessary to change the law from May 10, because there are already “instruments” for this.

“We don’t have to change any legislation, we don’t have to add anything to deal with May 10. On May 10, we have ordinary instruments so that at each stage that we take, they can be resolved with the agreement of continuous coordination of the autonomous communities. and the government, knowing that we need to take coordinated action, ”he said.

However, the Vice-President did not indicate to what extent the flexibility of the CCAA would allow decisions to be made as it deems appropriate. Yes, the Minister of Montero did it, with regard to the closures of perimeters, opening the door to each autonomy so that it adopts its own strategy: “They could disappear depending on the cumulative impact of each territory. But each territory could also implement restrictive measures “. . In other words, according to the representative, once the state of alarm has passed, the ball is in the field of autonomies, as has already happened in summer.

The CCAA pronounces

From the Canary Islands to Navarre, different autonomous governments have raised the possibility of ending the state of alarm, and opinions, so far, have been mixed. While some like the Canary Islands or Extremadura do not see it with bad eyes, others like Madrid, Andalusia or Navarre insist on its maintenance.

Madrid, against the end of the state of alarm

In this sense, the Madrid region has been one of the most critical of Sánchez’s announcement, which he describes as “irresponsible”: “He is using the pandemic for electoral purposes. The state of alert is an exception that must be lifted as soon as possible, but there are some that must be equipped with instruments, ”explains Enrique López, the Minister of Justice of the region, in statements collected by Al Rojo Vivo.

Thus, according to López, the PP demanded a “plan B” when it opposed the extension of the state of alert (votes against him in Congress), through “a pandemic law”. But he says the government “is lazy and has not started it.”

“The Spanish government has done nothing to ensure that we have a legal regime that gives us guarantees,” adds the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who, like López, calls for a specific law for the pandemic: the hour . What I am asking is that there is a strategy, a something! He exclaims.

Castilla-La Mancha shows “some doubts” with the end of the state of alarm

Castile-La Mancha’s Minister of Health, Jesús Fernández Sanz, admits that there are “some doubts, especially from a legal point of view”, on how to act if the state of alarm ends. Especially, according to him, because it is the regions that must take the lead.

<< Dans les situations où des décisions concernant les droits fondamentaux doivent être prises, nous doutons de voir comment elles fonctionneront et discuteront >> and this will be discussed during the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) scheduled for Wednesday.

Andalusia, against the position of the executive

Regarding the decision to end the state of alert, the Andalusian government considers it “rushed” and insists that Sánchez puts political interests before health interests: “The president of the government reflects on support that he has in the Congress will approve another state of alert, ”said Tuesday Elías Bendodo, spokesman for the Junta de Andalucía.

“Sánchez is looking again through the political and not the health prism,” he stressed, noting that it would be necessary to see what the epidemiological situation of the country will be when the time comes.

For the Canary Islands this is “wonderful news”

Also on Tuesday, Canarian President Ángel Víctor Torres considered Pedro Sánchez’s announcement “wonderful news”. In this sense, he argues that it will already be a decision taken by “social responsibility”, and believes that this measure declines in the face of an improvement in contagion data “after so many months of suffering, anguish and anguish “.

Navarra says she would have no problem prolonging the alarm state

The President of Navarre, María Chivite, said in an interview with Cadena Ser that “she would have no problem asking” for an extension of the state of alarm if she deems it necessary, especially in view of the developments of the pandemic.

Thus, Chivite fixed the date of May 9 “within the framework of the vaccination and the protection of the most vulnerable” and starts from the idea that “this fourth wave does not show any sign of incidence as high” as the preceding ones. In this way, he defended that “co-governance has worked well so far”.

Balearic Islands, for a “slow de-escalation”

The president of the government of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, also affirmed that the application of the state of alert is a power of the central government, but its extension no longer depends only on its competence, “but also on the political groups. “

In this way, he insists on the need to reflect on the current epidemiological situation to assess whether it is a good or a bad idea to end the state of alert: “We must ensure slow de-escalation and restrictive measures. , and it is the Government of Spain that it must give the legal guarantee to be able to do so, I think that is important, ”he concludes.

At the same time, other regions, such as Galicia, Catalonia or Euskadi, have also shown their negative. In the case of the first, the president of the region, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assures that the government’s decision “is a double somersault” in which there is no legal information: “There is no alternative . In Spain, there is no alternative to limiting mobility, closing economic activities, ”he said on Wednesday.

Something similar was shown in the other two regions: “It was not contrasted with the CCAA”, stressed Urkullu, president of the Basque Country, while from Catalonia, the spokesperson for the interim government , Meritxell Budó, concludes: “A state of alarm This is not an ideal state, nor something that you like. I am convinced that this decision will be made according to the evolution of the epidemiological data.”