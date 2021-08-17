What will happen from September 3 and how will this affect inclusion at work?

The end of legal incapacity: what will happen from September 3 and how will this affect professional integration?

Spain’s incorporation into the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has brought about a legal change that will affect millions of people with disabilities and their respective families, starting in September. This international treaty, created in 2006 in New York, aims to promote, protect and guarantee equal conditions for all people with a certain type of disability.

In order to achieve full compliance with the said covenant, the States that make up the Convention are required to provide protection and effective measures to avoid conflicts of interest that may affect persons with disabilities. For this reason, it is essential that its compliance is reviewed and that a judicial body carries out periodic reviews to ensure its oversight.

Heart of the reform: the legal guardian disappears

The implementation of the new reform will directly affect one of the essential pillars which was responsible for insuring people with disabilities: the legal guardian. Abel Marn, lawyer and partner at Marn & Mateo Abogados and author of “Protect your inheritance”, assures that “the disappearance of the legal guardian can alarm or even create insecurity in the affected group, however, it should be noted that this role He will not be completely eliminated, but will be replaced by a new figure, the curator. ”

What does the figure of the curator and the legal defender consist of?

The curator does not represent the person under guardianship and cannot decide for him either. That is, as of September 3, the disabled person will not have representation. The work of the curator is focused on offering assistance and assistance in his legal capacity. “As was approved in the 2006 treaty, one of the legal issues is to avoid conflicts of interest, for that there is the presence of the legal defender”, underlines Marn. And it is that, this figure is a person of the court and completely impartial which aims to ratify any act in which the handicapped and the cured have a conflict of interest.

Reflections on the reform of judicial incapacity

From Marn & Mateo Abogados they warn that “in some cases Spain makes an adaptation of international treaties which may not be entirely correct, as a literal translation of the treaty is made and the substance of the message is forgotten and how apply it in Spanish culture and society “. A few weeks from the entry into force of the law, uncertainty hangs over the proper application of the mechanisms guaranteeing its effectiveness.

To ensure that the new regulations are applied judiciously, it must be taken into account that not all disabilities are created equal. For the same reason, the scale assigned to each resolution must be different. “The decisions of people who do not have the ability to read or write must be endorsed by the curator, which will remain a ‘de facto’ handicap,” says Abel Marn.

Another objective to be taken into account now is that imposing a review period every three years will slow down judicial work, which can become a real problem, especially if it has to be dealt with in any case of abuse. or fraud on the part of the curator. “We hope that a correct application of the new law will be carried out and that people with disabilities will be properly protected by the courts”, concludes the partner of Marn & Mateo Abogados.

