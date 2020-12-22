What will the talent selection and search processes look like in 2021?

Covid-19 has changed several key aspects in the workplace. One of them, as warned in the study “The challenges of Spanish companies in the era of COVID-19” prepared by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives concerns the processes of selection and search for talent.

This report shows that 37% of companies plan to set up new forms of work in the short term due to the health crisis. And most think the new ways of working are here to stay.

Among the most significant changes, it should be mentioned that from now on the candidate’s geographic location will no longer be taken into account. 94% of companies have implemented teleworking, so this will be the usual trend when creating new jobs. The report points out that 63% of companies believe that new positions will be created remotely or that most traditional positions will be reconverted to be able to fill them remotely.

In terms of communication, 42% of companies admit that what costs them the most is maintaining effective communication with their team. In this sense, they will have to pay more attention to digital integration processes. It is expected that in the coming months, most of the processes of incorporating employees into companies will remain distant. Therefore, virtual integration platforms and internal communication actions will be more important. The study reveals that 66% of companies will work to strengthen the internal communication of their processes.

On the other hand, new actions to attract and retain talent will become important. Companies will rely more on reconciliation measures and the physical and emotional well-being of their employees. They also plan to set up social benefits adapted to the digital environment.

New digital profiles will also be sought. Covid-19 has accelerated the need for companies to have more specialized employees in this area.

Finally, the report states that employees will also be selected taking into account their leadership profile. Companies will therefore bet on those who are able to manage the uncertainty.

The entrepreneurship club

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital