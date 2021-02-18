What would be the benefits to my business of implementing the four-day workday?

For some time now, rumors have been running about the possibility of setting up the 4-day shift, at the request of the main unions in order to stop the escalation of unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to analysts, in the short term, it may be possible to stop structural changes in Spain in sectors that have suffered a hard blow, such as automotive or hospitality.

In addition, according to assessments collected by the main associations, workers in certain sectors and industries could keep their jobs with a 4-day work schedule instead of carrying out EREs (Employment Regulation Files) to initiate a dismissal process. massive.

But in order to better understand the bases on which the initiative is promoted, from the firm of advisers and consultants Ramells Ramoneda de Barcelona, ​​they carried out an analysis of the most positive points that the application of this measure would achieve on the international experience base in those which are already in application.

1. Increased productivity

In the background, from the advisers’ office, they highlight how well-known companies such as Bosch or ZF have made agreements to reduce the working day to days or hours for their employees, but there are companies that have already had a 4-day shift for a period of time, as is the case with New Zealand financial consultancy Perpetual Guardian.

The New Zealand company conducted a test study over a 4-day work week. Employees not only maintained the same level of productivity, but also showed improvements in job satisfaction, teamwork, work-life balance, and company loyalty. Employees also experienced less stress, with a drop from 45% to 38%.

2. A more egalitarian workplace

Studies of the gender pay gap conducted by the UK government’s Office for Equality show that around two million Britons are unemployed due to their childcare responsibilities, of which 89% are women. A 4-day work week would promote equality in the workplace because employees could spend more time with their families and better balance work and care.

Greater employee engagement

A 4-day week can help employees feel happier and more engaged in their work. Employees are less likely to stress or take sick leave because they have enough time to rest and recover. As a result, they return to work, ready for new challenges.

From 2015 to 2017, Sweden conducted a test study with a shorter work week, in which nurses in a nursing home only worked 6 hours, five days a week. The results are very positive, as nurses record fewer sick days, report improved health and mental well-being, and organize 85% more activities for the patients in their care.

3. Less carbon footprint

Countries with shorter working hours tend to have a lower carbon footprint, so reducing the workweek from 5 to 4 days could also have an environmental benefit. Shortening the work week means employees don’t have to travel as much, and large office buildings are only used four days a week.

A trial conducted by the state of Utah for U.S. government employees showed a significant environmental impact by reducing the average workweek from five to four days using a compressed work schedule. In the first ten months, the project saved over $ 1.8 million in energy costs and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by at least 6,000 metric tonnes by shutting down on Friday. If employee travel is also included, Utah estimates it could save 12,000 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of taking 2,300 cars off the road for a year, just by working one less day a week. !

But not all sectors in Spain could implement the 4-day working day. The decision to perform this type of working day will depend on the worker’s situation, as everyone has a different lifestyle. Therefore, from Ramells Ramoneda they ask the following question: if each worker may need different days off, should these conditions be taken into account if they allow the worker to be more productive in the future? No one could predict that millions of people would work from home, just as few predict that the 5 day work week will soon be a thing of the past.

HRDigital