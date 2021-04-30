What would it mean to delay the state of alarm by two months as requested by various Autonomous Communities?

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 09:50

The government remains firm on the state of alert: it will not extend it beyond May 9 because, he believes, the autonomies have sufficient tools to apply the necessary restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic and the situation is improving.

Many autonomous governments do not think the same thing, which believe that it would be necessary to extend this legal measure for another month or two. They require more time for the epidemiological situation to stabilize, with lower incidence levels, and for the vaccination campaign to be further advanced.

According to the schedule managed by the central executive, next week there will be five million people vaccinated with the full schedule in Spain. In other words, five million people will be immune to the coronavirus. This figure will double in the first week of June, when it is estimated that there will be 10 million people vaccinated with both doses.

The vaccination schedule predicts that the week of July 19 there will be 25 million people vaccinated

The vaccination situation will continue to improve in mid-June. And it is that the government estimates that by the 14th, 15 million Spaniards are vaccinated. The data will increase, according to forecasts, in the week of July 19, with 25 million people vaccinated.

Thus, the campaign will evolve until the end of the summer, in August, when it should reach collective immunity with 70% of the population vaccinated with the corresponding injections, that is to say that some 33 million Spaniards will already be protected against COVID-19.

Regarding epidemiological data, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, the incidence at 14 days is 230 positive per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, this Thursday, 10,143 infections and 137 deaths were added to the official data. Of the newly reported cases, a total of 4,889 were recorded in one day. The situation seems to be improving and Carolina Darias believes that “we are closer to the end of the tunnel”, but warns that “the virus has not been defeated and the pandemic is not over”

With this data and 10 days after the disappearance of the state of alert, several communities – of different political signs – asked Pedro Sánchez to keep this legal tool for at least another month. This is the case for the Basque Country, which estimates that it should be maintained until the incidence of 60 positives per 100,000 inhabitants is reached. Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu warns that a very complicated period is coming with the end of the school year and the arrival of good temperatures.

In the same vein, the vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, who rejected that from the executive “the ball has once again passed” to autonomies has been pronounced. And it is that from May 9, regional governments will have to decide on the measures they apply and wait for Justice to consider them valid.

Several Autonomous Communities consider it necessary to extend the state of alarm for one or two more months

Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, also disagrees with Pedro Sánchez’s intention. The socialist leader advocated that the caution taken with the current measures “can be maintained for at least a month”. He says he is aware that “it is painful and uncomfortable” to make decisions that can “ruin people’s lives”, but warns that “no one thinks that on May 9 the masks or the curfew will end “.

The president of the Xunta also spoke in this way. Alberto Núñez Feijóo considers it “reasonable and reasonable” to extend the state of alert because “the autonomous communities with an incidence of more than 400 cases cannot be left without a network”. His counterpart in Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, called it “unforgivable” that no measure has yet been applied to give “legal certainty” to the CCAA.

These requests come from governments of various political signs, including the PSOE, but the executive does not see the need to extend the state of alert. They insist that the autonomies have interterritorial law and Law 86, which establishes the regulation of actions aimed at protecting health.