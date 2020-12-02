what’s new for november 2020

In a world dominated by health restrictions due to COVID, the education wheel cannot stop and the vast majority of colleges and universities remain open. However, educational spaces have had to adapt to circumstances and online education has gained in relative weight. This is where Microsoft Teams for Education takes its chest and reveals itself as the ultimate tool. Today we show you all the news that he incorporated in this month of November 2020.

1. Use data to improve teaching and learning in Teams

Microsoft

The latest updates to Insights allow teachers to comprehensively track student progress. This includes the number of active and inactive students each day, missed classes, and missed homework.

In each specific classroom, teachers can display flashcards that show the most common student behaviors to work on. These cards are currently being rolled out and will be available to all users in mid-December.

2. Encourage classroom participation with Microsoft Teams online meetings

New scene selection in Ensemble mode

Teachers will be able to choose from all the new scenes in Ensemble Mode on desktop and mobile phones. These scenes help to create an educational environment that gives students the feeling of being together in the classroom. This video shows how to choose the right scene.

Live captions with author attribution

With live captions with speaker assignment, we can have more multicultural and inclusive meetings. Let no one be left behind in the educational process.

Highlights the teacher’s camera for all students

Teachers and others presenting or exhibiting something will be able to highlight their cameras to the rest of the participants. The highlighted individual will be shown preferentially and in large size, as seen in the attached image. It is available on PC, MAC, mobile and web. This quick video shows how to set it up.

Use polls to find out what students think

Thanks to Teams surveys, teachers will be able to make lessons more interactive, trying to find out what students think about topics of interest. Teachers will be able to create polls before, during and even after meetings. Watch this little video to learn how to use them.

Noise suppression based on artificial intelligence

Thanks to artificial intelligence-based noise cancellation, classes will be more enjoyable than ever before and we won’t have to worry about bad microphones from other participants.

3. Protect students with meeting controls in Microsoft Teams

Prevent students from activating their microphones during class

Microsoft Teams meeting organizers can now prevent students from activating their microphones during online lessons, which only allows them when they raise their hands. This is especially useful in classrooms with a large number of people where you want to avoid chaos.

Delete Microsoft Teams meetings

Now the person who created the meeting or any other authorized owner can delete the online course so that no one can see it again if they want to. Enter here to find out more.

4. Maintain student engagement with course material

Entries pinned to the information board

You can pin any post or message to the info panel so that everyone in the group can see it when they enter. In this video you will learn how.

More options for using surveys, quizzes, and checklists in Microsoft Teams

With the new models, once installed and configured by administrators, you can enjoy a better experience in these sections.

On-demand chat translation on Android

With a single click, people who speak different languages ​​will be able to communicate fluently with others by translating their posts both on channels and in chats.

5. Do more with Microsoft Teams tasks

Improvements in task configuration

Assignment settings allow teachers to set default delivery times, set preferences for what happens when a new student enters class, change where assignment notifications are posted … Watch this video to know more.

View and easily access homework for all classes

Students and teachers see pending tasks and filter them by class or choose to view them all together. You just need to go to “Tasks” in the left sidebar of Microsoft Teams. Find out more with this video.

6. Use your favorite apps in your lessons and virtual lessons

You can now use some of your favorite apps before, during and after virtual lessons. Watch the attached video to learn more.