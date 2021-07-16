What’s new, release date and how to update

Yes, Windows 11 is the hot new operating system, but Windows 10 still exists and will continue to be updated. The next version of Windows 10 will arrive later this year and we already know about some of the improvements and their availability to Insiders in the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider program.

Windows 10 21H2 will arrive with slight improvements

“The next feature update for Windows 10 [es] Windows 10 version 21H2, ”announced Microsoft’s John Cable. “Windows continues to play an important role in the lives of people who continue to work, learn and play in remote and hybrid environments. Our goal is to deliver new features and functionality through a fast and reliable upgrade experience to help individuals and organizations stay protected and productive. Version 21H2 will continue the recent feature upgrade trend of being delivered in a streamlined fashion using servicing technology.

As with the latest versions of the operating system, Windows 10 version 21H2 is a minor update, which will only bring a small set of features related to productivity, management and security. From Microsoft, they only announced three new features:

WPA3 H2E support. The WPA3 H2E standard provides enhanced Wi-Fi security. Windows Hello for Business improvements. Windows Hello for Business supports simplified, password-less deployment models for deployment in minutes. WSL enhancements. Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) integrates GPU processing for machine learning and other process-demanding workflows.

The truth is we feel like a bit of a poor update. Windows 11 has received all the attention and at least we have better system optimization left. The positive part is that the update time will be similar to that of a cumulative update.