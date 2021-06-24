what’s new, requirements and release date

Windows 11 is already a reality. Microsoft has been working on the next generation of Windows for a year and it is already with us. Welcome to the best Windows ever!

What is Windows 11 and why?

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s first step (and not exactly a small one) in modernizing its operating system. Windows accumulates the vestiges of past updates for many years and gradually becomes a kind of “Frankenstein monster”.

After taking control of Windows, Panos Panay, former director of Surface, set a goal between his eyebrows: put Windows back on top. Panay says she wants people to use Windows because they love it, not just because they need it. Self-criticism of the state of the operating system is obvious.

Windows 11 brings a great visual rejuvenation of the operating system in every way, even redesigning parts of the operating system that hadn’t been touched for over a decade.

After many years with the business at the center of their thinking, Microsoft is now turning to the consumer with Windows 11. They want consumers to want this operating system and love to use it.

In addition, they see it as a great opportunity to advance their operating system modernization plan for the next few years. It is very likely that Windows 10 will live for a long time as “Windows for business and government” and Windows 11 as “Windows for the rest of the world”.

Following the recent cancellation of the unborn Windows 10X, Windows 11 appears to be its natural heir, incorporating many of the foundational technologies of the former.

What’s new in Windows 11?

Start-up sound returns

Microsoft has removed the startup sound in Windows 8 (at least by default). Now it looks like those in Redmond are following in their footsteps again and have recovered one of the features of the operating system. Then, with all of you, the new Windows 11 startup sound:

It is important to note that you will not see this animation every time you start your PC, but only the first time, before you configure it. Sound, on the other hand, you will hear every time you turn on your equipment. It’s a very clean and slightly shrill sound, so it won’t be very intrusive. Of course, if you don’t like this feature, you can turn it off.

New icons

Windows 11 will introduce new iconography based on the design lines of Fluent Design throughout the operating system. We currently have several examples of this new iconography in Windows 10: the Edge, Mail, Photos, Alarms icons …

Source: Microsoft

Windows 11 will dig into this and try to end the inconsistencies. Thus, we will have new icons for settings, folders, notepad, paint, task manager and many more. Even the Control Panel icons and the like that are intact since Windows 95!

Start menu and taskbar: up-to-date and targeted

One of the most noticeable changes to Windows 11 in the eyes of the general public will be the new Start menu and taskbar.

Learning from the mistakes of the past (ahem ahem Windows 8), Redmond not only hasn’t eliminated the Start menu, but will make it even more important. The new Windows 11 Start menu will open by default in the middle part of our screen to show us a list of stationary apps (we think up to a maximum of 18) and, just below, a series of ” recent files “.

As for the taskbar, it has been completely replaced by the Windows 10X taskbar. Thanks to its construction with modern technologies, this bar has more effects and works better than the current one. The icons attached to the taskbar are by default in the center and move smoothly according to the items we have available.

If you don’t like centered elements, be aware that Microsoft allows you to move everything to the left and leave it like in previous versions of Windows. Of course, important: this new tare bar can only be placed at the bottom of the screen without the possibility of moving it (at least, for now).

A completely redesigned notification and control center

The new Notification and Control Center is much more minimalist and adapted to the general design of Windows 11. It is inspired by that of Windows 10X but introduces some innovations that make it even more beautiful.

Now, the notification center becomes independent from the control center, in a decision that seems very successful to us and which will surely encourage many more people to use these elements.

New system applications

Windows 11 renews the vast majority of modern applications preinstalled with the operating system. So, we have new apps for photos, settings, etc.

Microsoft has already told us what this new design will look like through the Alarms & Clock app, which was updated a few months ago.

For the moment we have been able

We also know that Microsoft is working on a unified email and calendar experience known as Project Monarch or One Outlook. This application will replace the current native Mail and Calendar and will be based on Microsoft Edge’s Webview2.

Touch Experience Improvements

Windows 11 introduces new gestures for opening and closing apps, going back to Start, opening multitasking, and more. These are basically the gestures we’ve seen in Windows 10X before and loved so much. In addition, now the screen rotation on tablets is much smoother and applications move naturally.

In addition, it is equipped with a completely renewed touch keyboard that integrates the panel of emojis, GIFs and stickers at the top.

This effort to make Windows 11 a more touch-friendly operating system is also evident in other aspects such as the redesigned File Explorer or the new central Start menu location.

Finally, we can’t stop talking about the new window manager, which will allow us to hover over the maximize icon to display a wizard that allows us to place the window directly where we want.

A revolutionary Microsoft Store

The Windows 10 App Store has been one of the most criticized parts of the operating system (and rightly so). The new Microsoft Store has grown strong in changing the narrative.

Microsoft now allows developers to submit unbundled Win32 apps (in .exe and .MSI formats) to the Store, host apps and updates on their own CDNs, and use third-party commercial platforms in their apps.

As if that weren’t enough, we also learned that the Windows Store will cut their commissions by 30-12% when it comes to video games. In this way, the pressure on Steam (which remains at 30%) is redoubled in front of the push from its competitors. Microsoft wants its new Store to be a success and is ready to do anything to make it happen.

In addition to new development policies, the new Windows Microsoft Store is designed from the ground up to be more modern, faster and more efficient than ever. Much faster performance and animation on par with Windows 11 is promised.

Support for Android apps

We never thought we would live to see this day. Windows has reached an agreement with Amazon and, thanks to the latter’s app store, Android apps will be able to run on Windows 11.

TikTok app on Windows 11

We still need to know more about this new thing but we have already seen some things and it looks incredible. Windows suddenly became the most versatile operating system in the world (if it wasn’t already) when it came to running software.

New functions

In addition to all the improvements in Windows 11 when it comes to the user interface, Microsoft is also presenting us with new user-centric features. We’ve seen one before in Windows 10 with the recent inclusion of the “News & Interests” widget, but there are still more on the way.

First of all, we know that Windows 11 includes more information about battery health and battery usage in the settings. Thanks to this new function, we can know the battery health of our device. The inclusion of this feature highlights the high importance Microsoft places on Windows laptops and convertibles, which represent a huge percentage of total sales.

Source: Windows Central

Microsoft has also been working on a widget panel called “Windows Widgets” which we can open using a taskbar button or a swipe gesture from the left of the screen. There we will find MSN news, weather information, traffic information, Mail widgets, Calenderio, To-Do, Edge and other Microsoft services.

Rumor has it that, although initially used exclusively by Microsoft, it may soon open up to third-party developers to implement widgets for their own apps.

Finally, Windows 11 will introduce new interfaces for voice input and use of the stylus.

Source: Windows Central

Others: animations, sounds, rounded corners and more

What’s new in Windows 11 doesn’t stop there. It has new smooth animations for opening, closing, minimizing and maximizing apps. Thanks to them, the system is much more fluid and user-friendly.

In addition, it will integrate new sounds throughout the operating system. Animations and sounds are also likely to be heavily inherited from Windows 10X. We even have a new startup sound!

We’ll see how all menu and app windows adopt rounded corners in Windows 11, dropping one of the last vestiges introduced with Windows 8.

Microsoft has worked hard to make the dark theme more cohesive throughout the interface. Windows 10 has a dark theme that only applies to modern UI elements, while some menus and screens continue to appear blank, hampering the user experience. This is not the case with Windows 11. In addition, combinations of dark gray will be used instead of “pure black”.

System requirements for Windows 11

1 GH processor or higher with 2 or more cores 64-bit memory 4 GB of RAM Storage 64 GB or more Firmware UEFI, Secure Boot TPM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x 9 inch display with HD Internet resolution A Microsoft account and an Internet connection for setting up Windows 11 Home

This tool will automatically check for you whether your PC meets the requirements or not. If it is not compliant, you have nothing to worry about, as Windows 10 will continue to have active support until 2025.

Checking Windows PC Status

Release date

The launch is scheduled for fall 2021, possibly sometime in October. It will be a free update that every Windows 10 user can get.

If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comments! You can also enter our Discord community and discuss Windows 11 with the rest of the user there.