What’s new, requirements and release date

Windows 10 21H1 is the next step for Microsoft’s operating system before it receives the big update scheduled for later this year: Sun Valley. Its release has just been announced by Microsoft on the Windows Blog and they refer to it as a “feature update.” This means that this is a minor update with a quick installation and little weight.

What’s new in Windows 10 21H1

As we just said, Windows 10 21H1 will be released as a feature update. This means that it will be as quick to download and install as monthly patches or version 20H2. This will be the case as long as we have the 2004 version of Windows 10 or 20H2. If we have a previous version, the installation will be done in the traditional way.

In Microsoft’s own words, Windows 10 21H1 is all about security, remote access, and quality. They’ve gone to great lengths to make this update answer a series of questions that are highly requested by customers, namely:

Multiple camera support for Windows Hello. This will allow users to choose an external camera first when using high-end monitors with built-in cameras. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements, including improvements to document opening hours. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and Group Policy Service (GPSVC) improve performance to support remote work scenarios.

Hardware requirements for Windows 10 21H1

The requirements are the same as for the 2004 version of Windows 10, namely:

1 GHz processor. 1 GB of RAM memory for 32 bits and 2 GB for 64 bits. 32 GB of available hard disk space. DirectX 9 compatible GPU. 800 x 600 resolution screen.

Release date

Microsoft has yet to get wet with the Windows 10 21H1 release date. Its only commitment is to launch this version in the first half of 2021, so it will arrive in the worst case during the month of June.

The update will likely be released in May if all goes according to plan and Microsoft doesn’t experience any major last-minute issues.

Of course, Microsoft continues to work on Sun Valley while polishing the final details of this minor update that will precede it. With Sun Valley, we will be receiving major news in the design section as well as new native applications for the operating system.