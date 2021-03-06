WhatsApp now allows voice and video calls in Windows 10

WhatsApp is the quintessential messaging app. Its users around the world number in the millions and it is the primary communication tool of most friends and families. However, the pace of development of their apps is not as fast as we would like, especially compared to successful alternatives such as Telegram. Today we have great news for you: the WhatsApp client for Windows 10 already lets you make voice and video calls.

WhatsApp is catching up to Windows 10

We’ve been waiting for this feature for months and WhatsApp has finally included it (as reported by TechCrunh). In a pandemic world where video calls are more and more frequent, being able to use this feature from our PCs was essential for many users.

However, it seems that not all that glitters is gold. As happened, voice and video calls are only available for communication between two people. We will have to wait for a next update to be able to use this function in a group.

It’s important to note that the calls only reached the desktop app, not the web version of WhatsApp. Therefore, if you want to use them, you will need to download the app from the link we provide at the end of this news. As many of you know, in order to use it you will need to scan a QR code from your Android or iOS phone.

Precisely about this, we must remember that another of the features most requested by WhatsApp users in Windows 10 is the support for multiple devices. Being able to access the app without having a phone connected to the network and linked to would be a huge leap forward for the desktop experience. Apparently, the WhatsApp team is already working on it and it shouldn’t take long to see the light of day.

The app was not found in the store. 🙁