when-a-piece-of-plastic-is-the-last-trace-of-civilization

If a civilization like that of the Romans collapsed, how could ours not fall, as self-absorbed as that and so vulnerable, after all, to the routine cycles of history. Nothing and no one guarantees that it will last and that is the starting point of the latest book by Robert Harris, one of the British authors who has deepened the study of civilizations. Other societies, other empires and inhabitants of past eras felt that their way of life was as imperishable as we do, and yet never as now have the threats shaking the foundations and that are no longer only drawn in Fiction. Signs abound.

“I’ve spent a lot of time writing about collapsing worlds, from the Romans to Pompeii and I’m used to the idea that civilizations pass, die. Nobody thinks about it when they are living inside them, but there is not a single case in the history of a society that has not collapsed at some point ”, says Robert Harris so calmly (Nottingham, 68 years) in videoconference from his English home. He arrives in a hurry from his walk on an autumnal afternoon and speaks from his library.

His book The awakening of heresy (Grijalbo) is a bathroom of reality from the dystopia of a seemingly medieval world in which men travel on horseback through flooded valleys, women spin, girls soon become pregnant, and the Church sets the moral standards that should govern society. An inhospitable and cold environment very close to the witch burnings, dungeons and persecutions of centuries past where the young priest Christopher Fairfax must reach a lost town in deep England to bury a mysteriously deceased priest. Infallible environment that would seem predictable until, very soon, there is talk of strange findings: plastic objects. And it is that the collapsed civilization is ours and the remains that the great-great-grandchildren of our survivors will find in hundreds of years are plastic teaspoons, diapers and shells with a curious bitten apple, logo of the Apple technology company and disturbing metaphor of the paradise lost again.

The great blackout that these days the media are talking about and frightens so many in Europe after Austria alerted its population seems like a practical joke if one is reading Harris. We believe that we are part of an impressive era, but what we will leave behind will not be anything impressive at all, ”he says. “We will not leave large buildings like the Romans or the Victorians. Our skyscrapers are expendable no matter how spectacular they may seem and will collapse in 30 or 40 years; our highways will crack, grass and destroy; and what we will leave will be the plastic, which is not biodegradable ”. If we still find Greek sculptures, Roman mosaics, or artifacts from earlier civilizations, a thousand years from now that is what they will find of us. “They will say that it was a garbage society, to use and to throw away, because our music, our contacts, our personal memories, our correspondence, our directions and even our discs are digitized in our telephone and can evaporate. Nothing is physical or almost nothing, and once you start to think about this you start to become paranoid “, he says without moving his half smile of an elegant English gentleman.

Crisis and superstition

Knowledge and inquiry into the past are forbidden in the universe of Harris’s book because it was precisely that empire of science and rationalism that failed. The outright digitization of our lives led us to misery when the computer crash and climate change and environmental blight resulted in overwhelming rains that cut roads and impede the mobility we had become accustomed to. But if any of the protagonists of the novel dare to investigate, they find traces of a civilization that surprises them because they were all connected at a distance, communicated by artifacts and trusted science even if they betrayed it.

Harris’s characters also find words that they cannot interpret as “antibiotic” and “cyberspace” and signs that when that collapsed, no one was able to access money, family, familiar places or food. Because we are six days from famine, says Harris, and a computer and monetary collapse would immediately paralyze the distribution chains of a food that we do not produce nearby and that needs to travel hundreds or thousands of kilometers to reach us.

Does it ring a bell? Empty shelves in British supermarkets, queues at gas stations and production difficulties around the world are the notices that give the book credibility. “The clearest sign I see is that there is some kind of madness in the air. We have not reconciled ourselves to the enormous psychological and physical change that digitization implies. What separates us from reality makes us very vulnerable and this is even more threatening than climate change or nuclear war because it is within society ”. We believed that having all the knowledge in the world in our pockets was going to make us smarter, that we were going to contemplate great debates on the Internet and what has happened, he assures, “is that it has made us stupider, the world has become full. of anti-vaccine conspiracies and follies and the idiots of the town have taken control, they shout louder and have made themselves heard. ”

That is why Harris chose Apple’s bitten apple as a symbol of that new fall in The misfortune of humanity that was already in Biblical Genesis and today can be repeated while science fails and religion recovers apocalyptic symbols and discourse. “The Church is an indestructible institution and George Orwell’s book 1984 forgot its power. It will survive physically because its buildings are not made of plastic or concrete, but stone, and it will survive its power because the Bible gives an explanation for the apocalypse. I think that society will return to a superstition that could be dominated by religion, because science can be seen as a failure and people will look for other explanations for this disaster. ”

That is the theory he gave the language for his novel, the internal logic that makes understandable what is no longer so incredible because the empty shelves give us signs of our vulnerability. In the universe of this bestseller, by the way, women regress because, once the force of science has disappeared, they are once again birthing machines while men return to physical work. Equality is no longer a dream, since, as the author says, the preservation of the privileges of those who can is inherent to a human nature capable of using slaves until industrialization came, or of destroying all jobs when the time came. automation. “It’s not that I’m anti-science, of course, I’m just anti-human nature,” he concludes.