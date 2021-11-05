when-a-teenage-girl-discovers-that-her-father-is-a-mobster

Chiara is 16 years old, and a peaceful life of adolescent —as placid as he can be in that youthful stage— in Gioia Tauro, a small town with an important commercial port on the Calabrian coast. During his older sister’s 18 th birthday, her father is taciturn, downcast. The next day he disappears and leaves Chiara in doubt … until she discovers that her father is a mid-command of the ‘Ndrangheta, the Reggio Calabria mafia. Thus begins For Chiara, one of the films that surprised at the last Cannes festival, where it received the recognition for best film from Label Europa Cinemas (the association of cinemas auteur cinema), and which opens in Spain on Sunday, November 8 as part of the official section of the Seville European Film Festival, which starts this Friday.

With For Chiara, its director, Jonas Carpignano (New York, 37 years), closes his Calabrian trilogy, a trio of fascinating works that began with his vision of immigration in Mediterranea (2015) and continued with A Ciambra (2017), portrait of the Roma community in the area, and with which he won the David di Donatello (the Italian Oscars) for best director.

Carpignano will not travel to Seville, due to his recent paternity. He appears happy and relaxed in a videoconference that his mother will look at, visiting Italy. The filmmaker grew up in New York. His father, a teacher, belongs to a Roman family of advertising and filmmakers. His mother, hailing from Barbados, brings a lineage of jazz musicians to his DNA. Carpignano was educated on both sides of the Atlantic and has resided for the last decade in Gioia Tauro. “Once the trilogy is closed, I hope that my next job does not force me to live another ten years in the place where it takes place,” he jokes. “That said, it’s true that my semi-documentary style benefits from my knowledge,” he adds.

The director Jonas Carpignano and the leading actress of ‘Para Chiara’, Swamy Rotolo.

So much so that he met his leading lady, Swamy Rotolo, at nine years. “And I wrote the script for her, and her family is hers,” says Carpignano. “Of course, they do not belong to the ‘Ndrangheta. And for that reason the filming was quite placid, a work between friends based on mutual trust. I have benefited from this decade in Gioia Tauro , and to see families with detained members, to witness the terrible influence of this crime on the neighbors. ”

Chiara has reached her adolescence in such a state of innocence about his surroundings, who discovers, knocked out, that indeed the clues about his father’s activities have accompanied him for years. “A Ciambra and For Chiara they benefit from a little trick. Pio, the protagonist of the first boy, was illiterate. I just gave Swamy a synopsis. Every morning I told him what was going to happen and gave him its pages, and since we shot in chronological order, his surprise was genuine. In both films, the protagonists have the same information as the public, and their amazement is real. ”

‘Los Soprano ‘, told by Meadow

In the happy definition of a British critic, For Chiara is as if The Sopranos were told by Meadow, Tony’s eldest daughter. Carpignano laughs when he hears the phrase. “She is very cool, I did not know her! Actually, Meadow did know what his father did. Not Chiara, and her father is also not a capo. Although it is true that I have used an adolescent because it is the vital moment in which the individual character is built, in which the human being learns to function in the world. Chiara operates in a global world of social networks, and at the same time her destiny is marked by her community, by things that she did not know. He knows a lot and at the same time he knows little ”, he reflects. “In this case I have used a much more narrative style, less experimental, to move the story forward.” This has made the film, which is being distributed for its commercial release in Spain, more accessible to the general public.

In recent years, Calabria has been present in Italian cinema (and in European auteur cinemas) thanks to films by Carpignano and Michelangelo Frammartino, the director of Le quattro volte (2010), of whom there will also be a film in Seville: Il buco (2021), an author who is further exploring the rural world of southern Italy, the tip of the boot that hits Sicily. “It is a region full of contradictions. The nice thing is that Frammartino and I make up the two sides of the same coin ”, explains Carpignano, who is very attracted to the concept of contradictory binomials. “In Calabria there are teenagers with social networks and ladies in black, there are young people fighting to create art and old-fashioned mobsters. I have never seen shootings in the street or blood, nor have I heard echoes of the omertá [la ley del silencio], and yet the mafia is there, moving in the shadows in a more technologically up-to-date way. ”

Will Italy one day be able to defeat the mafia and the ‘Ndragheta? “I don’t think we should talk about defeat or a solution, but rather to understand what it is and why it is still active today,” says the filmmaker. “I started shooting before confinement and finished when we were able to get back on the street. And during that quarantine, the Government understood that it had to distribute economic aid in the smallest towns and the most needy communities because if he did not do it, the mafia would do it. It is important to stay away from a simplistic analysis that considers it a diabolical movement made up of thugs, and that only the omertá prevents people from betraying them. There is a fundamental economic component, and that is the key to combat it. ”