when health is at stake in court

Madrid

Publication: Saturday May 22, 2021 2:22 PM

Some patients with persistent COVID have a year with their illness. They are now facing the medical courts of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). In most cases, they extend the temporary disability for six months. However, there are patients who have returned to work and, given the persistence of symptoms such as headache, dyspnea or neck pain, they return to sick leave. In these cases, the extension is complicated.

At laSexta, we spoke with some of the people involved. This is the case with Nuria, who was infected with COVID-19 in March of last year. Now, 14 months later, the symptoms persist.

He suffers from dyspnea, extreme fatigue, high heart rate, tachycardia, headache, joint and muscle pain. He has been on sick leave the entire time and his persistent COVID is approved by his doctors. “Up to eight specialists” followed him during these months, he tells us. “Then, barely a year later, the INSS reviewed my medical reports and granted me an extension of up to 6 months,” he says.

Silvia’s case is different. And it is that many people who fell ill during the first wave “do not have a PCR or serology that can confirm their disease” because in the middle of the pandemic they were not carried out, he describes to us. . “Many do not have a positive CRP in March 2020 and this means that some doctors do not want to renew the discharge,” he adds.

For this reason, many patients with persistent COVID continue to work even though their symptoms are almost completely incapacitating. This is the case with Milena. “The pain in my hips and legs gets worse at the point where I walk,” he explains.

Milena was absent from work for a few days after becoming infected, but when her symptoms seemed to go away, she returned to work. “I’m the first wave and when the person had a negative CRP they were asked to return to work no later than a week no matter what state they were in.” When the situation worsened again, he requested telecommuting, but his company refused to do so.

“They didn’t quite believe that what was happening to me was something physical. They insisted on going to a psychologist, believing the symptoms could be psychosomatic in nature, ”he says.

For cases like yours, people with persistent COVID demand that their disease be recognized and that all communities unite the criteria to treat them, guaranteeing their rights, including labor rights.