When is the quality of male sperm declining: Reasons for the global decline in male fertility

Rapid decline in male fertility is seen around the world

About one in eight couples in the United States suffers from infertility. Unfortunately, reproductive medicine physicians do not understand the cause of male infertility about 30 to 50 percent of cases. After being diagnosed with infertility, many couples ask almost the same question: “Does work, their phones, our laptops, all of that plastics have an effect?” Do you think all of this caused infertility? Today’s patients ask the biggest question about male reproductive health: Do toxic substances in the environment affect fertility?

decreased male fertility

Infertility is the inability to conceive despite regular physical intercourse for a year. In such cases, doctors evaluate both peers to determine this. For men, the basis of fertility assessment is semen analysis, and there are several methods for estimating sperm count.

Sperm count – the total number of sperm produced by a man – and sperm concentration – that is, the number of sperm per milliliter of semen – are common methods, but they are not the most common metrics. more precise about fertility. A much better approach is to look at the total motile sperm which rates the fraction of sperm able to swim and walk.

Many factors affect fertility

Many factors – from obesity to hormonal imbalances and genetic diseases – can affect fertility. Many men can be helped by treatment. But researchers noticed a disturbing trend in the early 1990s. Despite controlling many risk factors, male fertility appears to have been declining for decades. Various studies have concluded that men today produce less sperm than in the past and are less healthy. Now the question arises as to why the capacity is affected.

Environmental toxicity and reproduction

Scientists have known for many years that at least in animal models, exposure to environmental toxicants disrupts hormone balance and affects fertility. Humans weren’t deliberately exposed to these dangerous substances to know the consequences, but to understand the situation, researchers began to look at the dangerous chemicals in the environment. While they haven’t helped determine a particular chemical, the evidence continues to mount.

This research found that plasticizers (found in most plastics) as well as pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, poisonous gases, and other man-made materials include these dangerous chemicals. Apart from this, the quality of the semen is affected due to the fine particles, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and other substances responsible for air pollution.

uncontrolled use of chemicals

There are many chemicals in use today and it is very difficult to trace them all. More than 80,000 chemicals are registered with the National Toxicology Program. Under existing regulatory systems, chemicals are taken off the market with very little testing and are only removed after proven harm. And it can take decades. Researchers call this a time of concern and the need for greater public awareness about global reproductive health now and in the future.

(Ryan P. Smith, University of Virginia) Charlottesville (United States)