when-is-the-time-change?-this-weekend-spain-goes-to-winter-time

We enter winter time . At 3 it will be 2.

The dawn on Sunday 31 there will be the change to winter time in Spain, the second of the year. On this occasion, the clock is delayed one hour and at 3. 00 in the morning will be 2 again. 00. The most immediate effect will be noticeable in natural light: from this Sunday it will dawn and dusk earlier.

The seasonal changes of hour, which in the European Union are held twice a year, in March and October, were designed to adapt the days to greater energy savings and take advantage of the hours of natural lighting. The one this Sunday, which comes in the midst of the rise in electricity prices – they have been breaking historical records for weeks – will produce minimal energy savings, according to experts. According to data provided by the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), the change “does not necessarily imply energy savings or, at least, there are no updated data to demonstrate such savings.”

One of the last?

The European Commission made a query in 2018, in which the 84% of the 4.6 million citizens who participated were in favor of stopping changing the time. The body then proposed to abolish the directive that establishes them, and that each country choose whether to keep the winter or summer time. Initially, the Commission recommended that Member States take the decision in 2019, but it had already been postponed to this 2021, year in which it has not been produced either. The lack of consensus among the countries, and also within them, augurs that the decision is going to be long.

If eliminated the time change, according to the president of the National Commission for the Rationalization of Spanish Hours, José Luis Casero, the October time is the one that should be adopted. “It is the most consistent with factors such as health, rest, productivity and work and school performance,” he concludes. The sleep medicine specialist and director of the Teknon Sleep Unit in Barcelona, ​​Javier Albares, agrees: “Abandoning the double time change and staying in winter time is a great opportunity to improve our health.”

The winter time, which arouses less sympathy among the majority of the population, is “more beneficial” from a medical point of view , says Albares. According to various studies, it would help synchronize biological clocks. “We would go to sleep earlier, we would be more cardiovascularly healthy, obesity and the incidence of cancer would decrease, as well as the consumption of alcohol and tobacco. We would have a psychologically healthier society and school and work performance would improve ”, Albares details.

However, there are other positions regarding to the subject. José María Martín Olalla, PhD in Physical Sciences from the University of Seville and professor of its Physics Department, is a firm defender of the time change, since he considers that it matches the working life of society to the natural cycle of light. “The success of the measure is not energy saving, but its ability to adapt human activity to the cold and dark season and the warm and light season,” he concludes.