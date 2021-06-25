When the first stars were formed: the first stars after the Big Bang in the universe

London

Hardly anyone has the answer to the number of stars in the universe, but scientists have found out when the universe was first illuminated with starlight. In a study published in the Royal Astronomical Society, it was said that the first stars did not begin to shine until about 250 to 350 million years after the Big Bang.

With the help of the US space agency NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched this year, the galaxies in which these stars formed will also be clearly visible.

When were the stars made?

Professor Richard Ellis of University College London is trying to locate this cosmic dawn. His team studied the 6 most distant galaxies. They were so far apart that they looked like a dot on the screen. By finding out their age, the time of star formation was first discovered. The universe was formed after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, after which there was darkness for a long time.

clear picture

Researchers believe that after the Hubble Telescope, with the help of the more powerful James Webb Space Telescope, they can be seen more clearly. What is interesting is that these stars must have been different from the stars of today. In such a situation, the world of science was very happy to know them. Many important elements are formed during the explosion which occurs before the end of the life of the stars.