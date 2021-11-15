when-the-lava-stops-at-your-door:-“the-worst-thing-is-the-uncertainty.-it's-like-a-terminal-illness-“

Working in the banana trees that surrounded his house in the morning and, in the afternoon, bathing and fishing on the beach, just 200 meters. This is how the summers of Félix Rodríguez’s childhood can be summarized (58 years) in his home in Las Hoyas, west of the island of La Palma. “There are so many memories … It is the scene of my life, between the sea and that cliff that seemed so high to me,” he says. On October 7, 18 days later From the beginning of the eruption of the volcano, the lava began to fall down that ravine, which I looked at so much when I was a child. “A neighbor in the area told me that we had it on us. They were 15 meters of casting and not there was an escape. I took it for granted that it would raze my house. ” However, the magma slowed down just behind Rodríguez’s home and has not advanced since. “The house, I don’t know why miracle, there it is. He has been saved, for the moment. ”

The“ for the moment ”that Rodríguez adds is the nuance that distresses many palm trees in the same situation, with their homes threatened by the whims of the magma. “It does not matter how long a laundry has been standing,” explains the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, Miguel Ángel Morcuende. “For now there are none that we can consider dead. Advances cannot be ruled out in any area. ”

Drone view of Rodríguez’s home, on November 2. Carlos Rosillo

The lava that the volcano expels looks for ways to emerge. Magma can advance over existing runoff or through cavities within it, so-called lava tubes. The materials circulate through these pipes until they fill holes or find a way out. “The best thing is for it to flow into the sea, as is happening now, but if those exits are covered, loads that are now stopped could move,” adds Morcuende.

The one that stopped just behind Rodríguez’s house is colada 9, the one located further south. It is the one that currently receives the most contributions of lava and the one that has the best chance of advancing on land. At the moment it has not moved nor has it since 13 October, “but we are vigilant,” says Morcuende. The other two in which more magma is deposited are 1, which is the one that has gained the most ground from the sea, and 2, which buried Los Guirres beach last Wednesday. Morcuende believes that the wash whose movement would generate the most material losses is 8, the one located further north: “It would do terrible damage.” It would reach new residential and crop areas. So far, lava has destroyed 1. 181 homes and 296 hectares of crops. In total, there are 1. 019 razed hectares .

Image of the Pevolca that shows the surface occupied by the washings until Sunday 14 of November. The red arrows represent the current lava contributions. Pevolca

Most likely cause of A hypothetical change in the flow of the lava would be a modification in the morphology of the volcano’s cone, Morcuende points out. “If the emitter focus changes , lava can take other paths. The cone seems to have taken the shape you like best, it has settled. What I am going to ask please is that it continue like this, since in this way the lava will continue to reach mainly the sea “, he concludes.

” The worst thing is the uncertainty, “he says Rodriguez. It is a regret shared by the rest of the victims. Many say that they have a worse time in the moments before the lava reaches their houses, when it is prowling but does not finish swallowing them. “It is a sadness similar to the one that assails you when a friend or relative suffers a terminal illness with pain, waiting for the outcome to arrive so that they stop suffering.” Rodríguez assures that before he was always aware of the news to see what happened, “where the lava was moving, but I can’t take it anymore. I try not to know anything. ”

The victim of the eruption lives in Los Llanos de Aridane and is a history teacher at the El Paso public institute. “I want to think that I have nothing to complain about, that I have lost a second residence, not like other people who have been left with nothing,” he adds. However, this does not ease his sadness. “I was very screwed up… I was thinking: why is this happening to us, why such bad luck? It is a duel. You end up accepting that it is nature and you can’t do anything, you resign yourself. I could not save anything that was there, the toys and comics from my childhood, or the old furniture that we kept. I feel sorry for my father, for the many years he dedicated to that farm. ”

Félix Rodríguez, at the Time de La Palma viewpoint. On the horizon you can see the Aridane Valley, the area affected by the eruption. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

The history of that house goes back to another volcanic eruption, that of San Juan in 1949 . The lava generated the fajana on which Rodríguez’s house stands today, a white island in a sea of ​​banana trees. “Just that year my father emigrated to Venezuela, where he married my mother. She was also a palm tree, from Mazo; so many emigrated that it was not strange to be there. My father worked as a truck driver and later as a merchant, in a store called El Obrero ”. With the savings of that time they returned to La Palma. Then, in the mid-1960s, the land that the eruption had created was up for sale. “My parents bought two bushels of land, where the house sits. They planted banana trees and thus built a life on the island. ”

Around the 70% of Rodríguez’s banana trees have been consumed by magma. This causes collateral victims, but without the right to compensation. “When my father retired, a man who had been working with him for many years took charge of the bushels as a sharecropper [él se encarga de la finca y se queda con una parte de los beneficios]. He is a second father to me, since this situation began I call him every week. Now it was his son who was in charge of the land. He has been left with nothing: he goes to unemployment at the most dangerous moment, with more than 50 years ”, he laments.

Rodríguez does not dare to venture how his house, where he spent so many summers, will end. “I think it’s intact right now, but I have no idea what’s going to happen.” What is not intact is the environment, surrounded by a lava tongue as capricious as it is destructive.