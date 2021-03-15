“When they call you a fascist, you are on the right side of history”

Publication: Monday March 15, 2021 11:21

The president of the Community of Madrid mentioned the conditions which are devoted to it on certain occasions to qualify it. In an interview, Díaz Ayuso answered qualifications such as “madman, party, Trumpist … and fascist” among others. For the popular, the term fascist is one of those with the most impact but emphasizes that it is the “right” insult. “Have they ever called you?” Ayuso asks Ana Rosa Quintana. “Yes, every day,” replies the interviewer. “When they call you a fascist, you know you’re doing well. You’re on the right side of history,” Ayuso says.

Likewise, he refers to another term, that of “leaving”, Ayuso explaining that he was told that “he came from the team of Iván Redondo”. Political pressure that admits that he no longer takes himself personally but that he cares about his family. She prefers to reflect on the opinions of people who trust them, especially ordinary citizens who “write me letters” and support me.

This is the precise moment when the president of Madrid talks about fascism and the “good side of history”.

The relationship with Aguado, bad from the start

Regarding the last political crisis opened in Madrid after the motion of censure in Murcia, the regional president underlines that the relationship with Aguado has never been good and that in the Board of Governors she saw Aguado’s attitude of wanting to “turn around the page quickly, “without showing your support. “I don’t care how I feel, the more outraged I get.”

“Aguado didn’t tell me you had my support, we have a commitment. He did not deny it, he wanted to turn the current page… and I said to myself: if I let this happen, we are next, ”said the President of Madrid on his feelings with his vice-president of Cs after the political crisis that began in Murcia.

Something the citizens have denied. According to the Orange Party, the Madrid government was not in danger because, according to what they say, they were not going to present a motion of censure.

However, the popular remembers that “we always got on badly, but everyone knows there are no surprises. The thing did not start well” and insists that he did not take not possession and that I had to defend my father’s name, they set up a commission of inquiry supported by Vox and Cs ”.

The electoral appeal, before justice

Regarding the decision of the Superior Court of Justice in Madrid to ratify his decision to call elections, he stressed that “he had no doubt” that he would do so, because “we did the right thing and it was was well founded “.

Ayuso also insists that he made the decision to call an election after hearing the censure motion in Murcia, and not before, because “I thought Cs support was going to move to Madrid” to expel the president of the PP of this autonomy. . “I won’t wait for them to shoot me and then become a victim,” he said.

He also assures that this decision had the approval of the president of the PP Pablo Casado and that “given what happened in Madrid, a similar operation was paralyzed” in Castile and León.

Looking to the future, Ayuso wants “the government of the best” without excluding future Citizen posts with whom she has had good relations, as advisers, even though she defends that the most popular who have always been with her will go. on the list.

“I’m going to put on the best. Now it’s true that, before the lists, what I want to do is a PP team because it’s the one that hasn’t failed, it’s the one that doesn’t has not budged and they have always worked there, “says Ayuso, who adds that” later if there are people who are good, I think I have to do it (include them). I want the government of the best and then the best can be in these parties too (Vox and Cs) “.

“I don’t want to have power if I can’t exercise it, I don’t want to be in charge of the Community of Madrid if they don’t let me rule, they don’t even let me get budgets and, well of course, I cannot sit idly by ”, concluded.

A decision which, according to him, was taken after the Board of Governors

The hours leading up to the announcement of the electoral advance in Madrid were decisive. Ayuso reveals that she knew from the previous night that a motion of censure was going to be presented in Murcia: “I did not sleep that night”. Although he insists that he only made the decision after the Board of Governors.

Thus, he tells as an anecdote that “the same morning, I was training my puppy with a trainer” and “around eight in the morning, the thing about Murcia started to appear on the radios”. He explains that on the way to the Board of Governors he was talking to Casado and “I saw that we were next”.