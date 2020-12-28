“When we are 70% immune”

Publication: Monday December 28 2020 09:05

The Minister of Health sets a date for the end of the pandemic in Spain: “It could occur at the end of summer (2021)”. That’s what Illa pointed out in an interview on Cadena SER on Monday. “The beginning of the end is to start putting in the vaccines. And the end is when we get 70% vaccinated and can produce it at the end of the summer. I think in 2021. we will finish it with most of the population vaccinated, ”explained the owner of the health.

Illa insisted, once again, on sending a message of caution and advocates “not to let our guard down”. “These are days when social contacts are multiplying. I have the impression that the public is aware and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the above all exemplary behavior,” he said in the same radio interview .

Regarding the delay in sending Pfizer doses for Monday, Illa points to “an impact of the loading and shipping process, compared to the temperature”. “It seems that this is resolved, as the CEO of Pfizer Spain told me. They should be available tomorrow,” said the minister, who adds that this one day delay “does not affect the number of doses “.

“We hope that on Kings Day the Moderna vaccine will be approved”

As for Moderna’s vaccine, Illa hopes that Moderna’s vaccine will be approved on Three Kings Day. “Everything seems to be like that and a positive result will be given. From then on, we will have the expeditions completed. Europe has acquired 80 million doses of which we are 8. We will see how these deliveries are made.”

He acknowledges that “we would all like to have the 140 million doses bought by Spain, as soon as possible”, but adds that “all doses are welcome”. Thus, he adds that millions of doses of Moderna vaccine are not expected in the first shipments. “I don’t want to speculate, but all amounts are relevant because they help this vaccination process.”

Regarding the vaccination plan which began yesterday in the autonomous communities, the Minister of Health is delighted that the process has worked as planned and underlines that with this “a ray of hope has opened”. “There was a lot of planning on the part of the health system. The doses were delivered as planned.”

Asked about a possible tightening of measures, the minister does not rule out harsher measures and warns that “January will not be an easy month”. “The second dose will be received 21 days later and the vaccination will take effect 8 days later. We must not let our guard down.”