When will schools reopen in Madrid?

Storm Filomena, which wreaked havoc in the Community of Madrid, also affected schools in the region, which, since Monday, have been suspended due to their face-to-face activity.

As a first step, the autonomous government announced that the schools would close Monday and Tuesday due to the huge snowfall that devastated the community. However, the executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso was subsequently forced to extend this closure until Monday, January 18, and this Friday, it again postponed its reopening until Wednesday, January 20.

However, the 3rd year students of ESO, who study in a mixed way, would not return until Thursday, according to the forecasts of the Community, which assured that during the weekend and the next days they would continue to work on the centers. to ensure safe return to classrooms.

Faced with this situation, after the successive delays and with the devastating effects of the storm still visible in the streets of Madrid, many parents are repeating the same question: when will Madrid’s schools reopen?

State of schools

The truth is that the situation is complicated by the effects of snow and ice on the entrances and facilities of some centers. And is that, according to the regional executive, as of Thursday, 1,474 of the 2,557 educational centers in the region had accessibility problems due to snow and ice.

Concerning the situation of the buildings, the Minister of Education, Enrique Ossorio, estimated the incidents recorded at 370 Thursday, 140 due to fallen trees and 80 related to snow blocking access. Those that affect buildings, he says, are 140, although they are of “relative” importance.

Examples of these structural incidents are those suffered, for example, by the Giovanni Antonio Farina school, in Azuqueca de Henares, where the wall of the sports center collapsed due to the accumulation of snow, or the Chamberí in Madrid , where the patio roof collapsed. in weight.

For her part, the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also acknowledged Thursday that “not all schools will be ready” to reopen on Monday.

For her part, the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, who announced on Friday an emergency contract to clean the schools of the capital over the next few days, also considered “complicated” that face-to-face classes can resume this Monday, despite the fact that they have set themselves the goal of cleaning 80 centers per day.

In any case, he said, “if a school is not insured, students will not be able to enter.” “We are not going to put any student in danger and that is very clear to us,” he added, in statements to reporters at a telematic press conference.

Parents clean the centers

In recent days, many associations of fathers and mothers have chosen to join forces to clear school entrances themselves and spread salt, such as at the Clara Campoamor school in Fuenlabrada or at the Hernán Cortés, in Madrid, between others for the whole community.

At the Ángel León school in Colmenar Viejo, for its part, they also collaborate with the personal cleaning tasks sent by the town hall, as well as the household workers and the kitchen of the school itself, as well as the volunteer parents. .

An effort that the Community has encouraged. In this sense, President Díaz Ayuso yesterday asked for “help from the educational community” so that access to schools and institutes is guaranteed. “Either we have everyone’s help or it will take time to get out,” he said.

Villacís also thanked him this Friday, although he acknowledged that the city council cannot “delegate to parents who assume a service that the city council must provide”, for which the aforementioned contract and the help of the brigades of extinction were resorted to. fire, in order “to arrive by Monday, if not Tuesday, so that the children can return to school in safety”.