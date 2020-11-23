When will the “Celaá Law” be applied? What is? What will happen to the concert?

The “Celaá Law” begins its parliamentary process. After being approved in Congress, it must now go through the Senate and it is predictable that it will run without changes. And what is that going to suppose? Well, with the timetable on the table, for the 2021/2022 academic year this new education law could already be implemented, the eighth in a democracy and unfortunately it will almost certainly not be the last, given the very fair support obtained in Parliament: she saved the process with one vote more than the necessary majority. Consensus was not possible. And of the PP, they have already argued that when they arrive in government, they will change it.

But why was consensus not possible? What does this reform mean for causing this huge fracture? Is it true that Castilian is disappearing from schools and special education? This is the essence of the major controversies aroused by this reform:

Elimination of Spanish as a lingua franca

The new education reform does not include Spanish as a lingua franca in education. For some opposition groups, this is unconstitutional and a cession to the Catalan independence movement. It is now the Autonomous Communities that will guarantee the right of students to receive education in Spanish and their respective co-official languages ​​on the basis of the Constitution, Statutes of Autonomy and applicable regulations. At the end of basic education, students must acquire a full and equivalent command of the Spanish language, where applicable, in the corresponding co-official language.

Concerted education

The “ Celaá law ” provides that public and private concerted centers cannot receive amounts from families to receive free education, impose on families the obligation to pay contributions to foundations or associations or create compulsory services. , associated with the Teachings requiring a financial contribution from families. This reason has led to a concerted education to call for mobilizations.

Religion will not count for access to scholarships

The subject Religion can continue to be offered but remember that “the right of a student to receive religious training should not become an obligation for those who do not choose this training, as required by LOMCE”, affirm the promoters. The Religion rating will not count for scholarships or the record and now it will no longer have a mirror subject, as was the case until now, ethical values, for those who did not want religion.

On the other hand, students who do not choose religion will not have to study an alternative subject, which until now has been Values. However, a compulsory subject, civic and ethical values, was included in the 5th or 6th year of primary school and in the 4th year of ESO. A kind of renewed citizenship education that includes topics such as gender equality, digital education or sustainability.

Segregation by sex and gender equality

The standard provides that the centers financed partially or totally by public funds will develop the principle of co-education at all stages of education and will not separate the pupils by their sex. They will promote the presence of male students in studies with a noticeably higher enrollment rate of women. Curricula, textbooks and other educational materials will not contain gender stereotypes.

Pass the course with missed subjects

According to the report, students will promote the course when the faculty feel that the unsuccessful subjects will allow them to successfully continue on to the next course. In all cases, those who have achieved the subject objectives or who have a negative evaluation in one or two subjects will be promoted. Permanence in the same course will be considered exceptional. The pupil can only take the same course once and a maximum of twice during compulsory education.

Special education

Special education has also called for the removal of a provision in the law allowing the closure of these centers. According to the “Inclusive Platform Yes, also special”, this provision opens the door for the autonomous communities to empty the special education centers of students to gradually “transform them into resource centers, with hardly any students”. The bill states that “educational administrations will ensure that schooling decisions guarantee the most appropriate response to the specific needs of each pupil”.

Hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree

The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, defended the hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree because, in her opinion, the current situation “obliges” to increase the number of staff urgently: “This may imply that, in certain cases , certainly few But it is not negligible, there are not enough qualified candidates. It is not acceptable that there are groups of pupils without teachers. “

These are, in short, the most salient points of the “Celaá law”.

Spanish

It ceases to appear as a vehicular language of instruction and as an official language of the State. The administrations will guarantee the right to receive instruction in Spanish and in the co-official languages ​​in order to achieve full and equivalent mastery.

Exemption from examination for co-official languages

In communities with more than one official language, students may be exempted from taking the assessment in the area of ​​their own language and literature.

Religion

Compulsory offer, eliminates the requirement to take another subject and the grade will not count towards university entry processes or scholarships.

Civic and ethical values

It will be studied at primary and secondary level, with particular attention to respect for human and children’s rights and equality.

Curriculum

The basic content of the minimum lessons set by the ministry will not affect more than 50% of the schedules for the co-official language communities or 60% for the rest.

Course repetition

Students will pass the course when the teaching team considers it and also with one or two failed subjects. The repetition will be exceptional and the student will only be able to do it twice at most throughout elementary and secondary.

Separation of students by gender

Centers funded partially or totally by public funds will not separate students on the basis of their gender.

Special education

Ten years from now, regular centers must have resources to serve students with disabilities. Administrations will provide support to special education centers for pupils who require highly specialized attention.

Student admission

When there are not enough places, admission to a center will be governed by the priority criteria of registered brothers and sisters, proximity and income. Subsequently, being a large family or other circumstances will be taken into account.

Admission commission

Admission fees when the demand for places exceeds the supply. They will ensure the balanced presence in publicly funded centers of students in need of educational support or disadvantaged.

Arranged

Eliminate the “social demand” to open new centers or increase places. They will not be able to receive fees from families to receive free education or to impose contributions to foundations or associations.

Public land

Gradual increase in school posts in the public network. The municipalities will cooperate to obtain the lots necessary for the construction of public centers.

Places in Infantile

Increase in public places from 0 to 3 years. Promote the existence of public centers that integrate the infant at other educational levels.

Affective-sexual education

Promote health education in a transversal way, including affective-sexual education, from primary school.

History of democracy

Students should acquire a thorough knowledge of the history of democracy in Spain. It must be seen from a gender perspective.

Gender equality

Promote the increase of female students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and promote the presence of male students in studies with a significantly higher female enrollment rate.

Defense of the planet

Strengthen the emotional capacities of the pupil in his relations with the planet.

Secondary school certification

At the end of ESO, students will receive an official certification with the years studied and the level of skills.

secondary school

This can be done in three years and the possibility is also envisaged that the teaching team decides to obtain the diploma for the student who has passed the subjects except one.

Adult education

People over 16 with an employment contract or top athletes can join Adult Education.

Students without qualification

Administrations can organize training programs for people over the age of 17 without qualifications, to enable them to obtain a vocational training diploma or academic certification.

Inspectors

The competition phase will assess the candidate’s professional career and its merits, while the opposition phase will be a skills assessment and not a test.

Digitization

Development of digital competence of students at all stages of education.

Rural school

A free place in primary school is guaranteed in the pupil’s own municipality, which, in the event of a move to the nearest school zone, will minimize travel.

Planning for emergencies

Education and communities will define a contingency plan for educational activity to continue in situations such as the coronavirus crisis.