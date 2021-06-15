When will we take the mask off outside? Debate in the Public Health Commission with several Autonomous Communities who are betting that it is now

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday June 15 2021 1:51 PM

The decision to remove the mask outside is on the table. This Tuesday, the Public Health Commission, upstream of the Interterritorial Council, where the Government and the communities coincide in making decisions concerning the coronavirus, has among its points this flexibility, while some regions are asking for its execution as soon as possible. .

There are literally 15 days left until July arrives. That is to say just the margin of time that certain communities, such as Murcia, Galicia, Castile-La Mancha and Madrid, had given to do without this protection in public spaces. However, Santé, although having been favorable to the idea – the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, assured this Monday that “it will be soon” -, underlines that a day as such cannot be predicted.

“We can not in any case bring forward the precise date”, explained Simón during the press conference after the analysis of the epidemiological situation. However, according to the Executive’s own calendar, if the rest of the regions echo this request, the decision could be taken either at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council (held this Wednesday), or during next, June 30.

Several Autonomous Communities ask that it be as soon as possible

Galicia was the first region to open the box on this issue. The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had already warned last May that the intention was for his community to lift this measure in July or August. And this is something that continues to be maintained today, since just a week ago, on June 9, he pointed out that the Xunta clinical committee will begin to study a protocol that eliminates its use at l exterior by municipalities.

However, one of the most direct in his request was Castilla-La Mancha, where socialist Emiliano García-Page demanded to withdraw it in July, “with the national consistency that characterizes him”. In other words, he is in favor of the removal of the obligation, but for this a common criterion is necessary. Exactly the same thing they asked in Murcia, where President López Miras criticizes the possibility of it being imposed in some places and not in others. “It wouldn’t make sense,” he said on June 1.

Also Madrid, through its Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, slipped that “this is one of the first measures” that they are considering to face the de-escalation, and understood as a reasonable date ” end of June”.

Criticizes that this is not a unanimous decision

Although since Murcia President López Miras has qualified as “nonsense” the absence of a common criterion before this decision, this Tuesday Ruiz Escudero went further. The Madrid city councilor criticizes the fact that this decision will be put to the vote of the Public Health Commission, as he considers that it is something that depends, in large part, on the CCAA (although these are also represented in the aforementioned commission).

“This must be a national decision, because the cumulative incidence is in very similar figures in all the autonomous communities. It would make a lot of sense to respond as a national health system that we are,” said the leader during ‘an act in the hospital. October 12 in Madrid this Friday.

Thus, it conditioned any decision in this regard on the epidemiological situation of the Community, and added: “It does not make sense that decisions of a technical or scientific nature are taken by vote; they will have to be taken by consensus of the experts in the field. and not because of the political weight of the Autonomous Communities, as has happened so far. “

With multiple nuances, but this common criterion is something that has been supported by so many other territories. The Valencian Community, Cantabria and Extremadura have joined this “all for one” philosophy, while other regions, such as Navarre, Asturias and the Balearic Islands, call for caution. On the other hand, Euskadi and Andalusia are much more restrictive, and until now they considered it to be a “premature” decision.

In any case, if it is approved both within the Public Health Commission and the Interterritorial Health Council, it is a legal change which, ultimately, also depends on the Government. Ultimately, the change would be made to Law 2/21, of March 29, on urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures in the face of the health crisis. Thus, it would be necessary to modify the point in which it is explicit that all citizens over 6 years old must wear it.