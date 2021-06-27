When your work computer alerts you that you’ve worked too hard

The new law on teleworking has made what common sense already dictates into a binding legal text: the workers’ right to inalienable and necessary rest. The new standard establishes, among other aspects, the obligation of companies to ensure the digital disconnection of their employees, that there is a limited use of electronic devices or that a certain number of hours must elapse between a day and the other.

However, the advent of large-scale teleworking, flexible hours and the digital revolution, which breaks down physical and time barriers and invites us to always be “we”, make it difficult to draw these limits of the working day. To help businesses and workers respect rest and comply with the law, Effiwork, WorkMeter’s productivity management solution, has just added a new Digital Logout feature to its catalog of benefits.

“Teleworking has led many workers to lengthen their working hours, often unconsciously. Responding to emails outside of working hours, uncontrolled overtime without the approval of managers or even the accumulated fatigue of workers which ends up affecting their health and performance are situations that must be set limits ”, warns Joan Pons , CEO of WorkMeter.

The new functionality, optional from the Effiwork interface, can be configured according to the needs of each company. For example, the system can notify employees of the exact time they reached the end of their stipulated working hours. It also makes it possible to control the number of overtime hours worked by staff, giving the possibility of creating a flexibility pool with a limited number of overtime hours available – for special or urgent situations such as deadlines -, in such a way that the worker receives a notice when I reach this cap

Digital health and today

The new functionality of EffiWork also takes employee health into account. An optional setting alerts workers to excessive screen time and invites them to take a break to rest their eyes or move around the room to relax muscles and wake up before resuming tasks.

Finally, it guarantees Digital Disconnection and respects the availability of employees thanks to its “Today” panel, which allows you to view variations and incidents in their working hours in real time. That way, if an employee takes a video call, is sick, takes a break, or just isn’t connected, the system reflects that circumstance so that their manager can see it on the screen and know that he shouldn’t bother him at that time.

The “Today” panel is designed to facilitate and streamline workflows between outsourced teams by providing real-time information on the availability of its members. The functionality gives managers a peripheral view of teamwork, streamlining processes and enabling a more flexible and balanced redistribution of tasks and resources. It also offers real-time productivity inputs, such as the percentage of active employees out of the total or the expected activity for that given day.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric