Where do fast radio bursts come from:

In April last year, two radio telescopes first detected rapid radio bursts near Earth. It was 30,000 light years from us. It was gone in the blink of an eye. Before that, FRBs had not been detected inside our Galaxy. They went billions of light years away, so they weren’t easy to study. It is now believed that the source of this FRB can also be traced.

It was detected by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) and the Survey for Transient Astronomical Radio Emission (STARE2). Kiyoshi Masui, assistant professor of physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says they come from a source that will only be a few hundred miles wide. It’s likely to come from a neutron star as both are very small and full of energy.

Where does the FRB come from?

Based on data from other telescopes, it is believed that these FRBs must have come from a magnetar. They are such neutron stars formed from a supernova, and their magnetic field is 5,000 billion times stronger than Earth. For this reason, it is considered the most powerful magnet in the universe.

Such a possibility is further expressed because their origin is from the constellation Vulpecula and there is also a galactic magnetar SGR 1935 + 2154. Meanwhile, the X-ray burst that emanated from it was also detected.

Find the source Important, Difficult

It is also understandable what is happening in the Galaxy where the FRBs come from. The amount of energy the Sun emits in a year, FRBs do in a thousandth of an instant. In such a situation, the discovery that will be made about them will help to understand them better. The problem is that these can only be observed for a few milliseconds and when they will occur is not known. It is therefore difficult to determine their source or cause.

