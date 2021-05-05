Where does the vote given to Ayuso come from?

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:40 PM

The map of the Community of Madrid has changed from predominant red to blue. A brilliant and unequivocal victory for the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. But how many of these votes come from the traditional PP voter? How many is what is called a “borrowed vote”? The question is now in the air. Will the PP manage to keep them? Would this support also be transferred to Ayuso during a general election?

The interim president of the Community of Madrid acknowledged today that the results will have to be analyzed in depth. Ayuso admits to having received “a lot of borrowed votes” from people of “all ideologies” and refuses to assess whether the result obtained could be extrapolated to the rest of the country, while stressing that “a change of trend is taking place in Spain. “

Extrapolated or not to the rest of Spain, what is clear is that Ayuso’s victory is overwhelming, and not only in the traditional strongholds of the PP of Madrid. Also known as the “red belt”. The PP managed to be the most voted force in Móstoles, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada or Parla.

In addition, it established itself as the first force in all districts of the capital Madrid, including the traditional bastions of the left to the south such as Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas, Usera, Centro, Carabanchel, Vicálvaro, Villaverde or Moratalaz. .

Political expert Pablo Simón is waiting for the data from the post-election analysis but is clear in Al Rojo Vivo. There are votes from Gabilondo’s PSOE that went to Ayuso’s PP. And it highlights two fundamental factors to be distinguished. On the one hand, the reconfiguration of power on the right and the disappearance of Ciudadanos. “This reconfiguration, added to the rejection of Sánchez, brings these votes back to the PP,” he explains. Thus, for Simón, it is clear that “the PP is today more competitive than it was 24 hours ago with the accelerated process of decomposition of Ciudadanos”.

And on the other hand, the political scientist highlights how Ayuso’s profile reached the citizens and his speech. “Ayuso is more competitive against Vox than the other regional presidents,” he said. And her campaign was “very effective”: “She was able to connect with a feeling of pandemic fatigue and position herself as a benchmark for freedom in the face of restrictions from the left”.