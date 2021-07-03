Where is the Andromeda galaxy: All you need to know about the Andromeda galaxy, the closest neighbor to the Milky Way:

If you look at the dark sky in the dark of the night, far from the glare of the city, something else can be seen among the stars – our closest neighbor Andromeda Galaxy. Located 2.5 million light years from our Milky Way, this galaxy, also known as M31, is the most distant space object directly visible to the eye without an instrument. How huge it is known to be that it contains a trillion or a crore of lakh stars and spans a diameter of two lakh light years.

How did the discovery go?

Our galaxy is 50,000 light years smaller than that and the stars it contains will also be just over a quarter of Andromeda. This galaxy has remained a mystery to humans since 964 AD. His discovery is mentioned in the book “Fixed-Stars” by Persian astronomer Abd-al-Rahman al-Sufi, whom he described as “the cloud of paradise”.

From 1800 it was understood that this was something very special. Notably in 1864, British astronomer Sir William Huggins discovered that the spectra of light from M31 were very different. Heber Curtis then calculated from the light from the supernova explosions taking place in Andromeda that it is 5 lakh light-years away from us. This meant he was not in our galaxy, but outside.

lots of evidence found

The most important evidence related to Andromeda and the expansion of the universe was found by astronomer Vesto Slipher of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. He discovered with the help of the Clark Telescope that Andromeda was heading towards us and that three other similar “objects” were moving away from Earth. This proved that he is outside of our galaxy, as well as the first strongest evidence of the expansion of the universe.

will get both

With Andromeda moving closer to the Milky Way, it was also found that when the two collided, a larger star cluster would form and be called Milkomeda. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the two galaxies will merge in two billion years, and our Earth, the Sun and the entire solar system will find a new home. In 2012, astronomers expressed the possibility that due to this collision our sun would reach another corner of the galaxy. It is, to a large extent, impossible for humanity to be there to witness this collision, outside of it.

