“Where it says ‘I say’ it has to say ‘Diego'”, BOE’s most viral fix (yes, that’s literal)

Posted: Thursday March 18 2021 2:00 PM

The State Gazette this Thursday published one of its most viral corrections to date and it is that it literally took up the popular proverb.

The document, which corrects an error made on February 25, 2021 regarding appointments to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, indicated that in the column of a successful bidder on page 25540, the name “Diego” should appear instead of ” I say”

“Where it says” I say “, it is necessary to say” Diego “”, can one read in the BOE, a sentence which even surprised the fourth vice-president, Teresa Ribera, who assures that she had to ask to those responsible.

“Incredulous,” I asked. And they say to me – very seriously -, yes … that it was essential to publish the correction. There is one official who is happy today. (And I don’t don’t think it’s Diego) Hello everyone, ”he said with humor.