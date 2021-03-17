where, until when and exceptions

Publication: Wednesday March 17, 2021 9:03 AM

The closure of the perimeter by the San José Bridge begins this Wednesday 17 and will be extended until Sunday 21 in the autonomous communities where March 19 is a public holiday: Madrid, Valencia, Basque Country, Extremadura, Murcia, Navarre and Galicia.

The Interterritorial Health Council gave the green light last week to a set of coordinated actions to contain infections and prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 during the San José bridge that includes the closure of the perimeter of these seven territories – a measure that only It affected Extremadura and Madrid because they were the only ones that were open.

There are also limitations on social gatherings for these dates, which will be a maximum of six people in open public spaces, four in closed spaces and only cohabitants if they are in the private sphere. Likewise, the curfew will be established no later than 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Despite the perimeter closures, the resolution published in the BOE provides for some exceptions:

Attendance at health centers, services and establishments Compliance with professional, professional, commercial, institutional or legal obligations Attendance at university, teaching and teaching centers, including nursery schools Return to usual place of residence or family Attendance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, disabled people or particularly vulnerable people Travel to financial and insurance entities or refueling stations in neighboring territories Actions required or urgent before public, judicial or notaries Renewals of permits and official documents, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed Pass official exams or tests that cannot be postponed In the event of force majeure or a situation of necessity Any other activity of the same nature, duly accredited.

The closure of the perimeter will also be adopted throughout the territory – except in the Canaries and Balearic Islands due to their status as archipelagos – for Easter, between March 26 and April 9.

The Interterritorial Health Council approved these measures by a large majority: only Catalonia abstained, while the Community of Madrid voted against and appealed to the High National Court.

Health Minister Carolina Darias explained that these agreed measures are the result of the lived “experience” and “learning” of the third wave, which has a lot to do with the post-Christmas scenario, while there was a very high increase, significant number of new cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.