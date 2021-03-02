Where will I be able to travel at Easter? This is what the autonomous communities provide

The government’s goal is to develop a national mobility plan for Easter in order to avoid what happened over Christmas: that each regional executive again apply different restrictions and the incidence of coronavirus spikes, leading us towards a fourth wave.

The Ministry of Health is already working with its counterparts from the Autonomous Communities in the interterritorial councils of the national health system, although the plan they wish to implement jointly has not yet been published.

Then, we detail which mobility restrictions are still in force in the Spanish autonomies and what their plans are for Easter.

Andalusia

The Junta de Andalucía has extended mobility restrictions between provinces until March 5. What has been lifted are the limits of the perimeter of municipalities with less than 500 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. Regarding its opening at Easter, the Minister of Health and Family has warned that it will be “lower than what one thinks” because the incidence evolves towards “a flat plateau”.

Aragon

In this region, provincial incarceration is decreed until at least March 4. You cannot leave or enter Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel except for a duly justified case of force majeure. Here too the municipalities are still confined to more than 10,000 inhabitants with a Cumulative Incidence (AI) at seven days greater than 250 cases.

Asturias

The Principality of Asturias is confined to the perimeter and entry and exit from the region is restricted. Its president, Adrián Barbón, has already announced that his intention is for the region to remain closed until the end of the state of alarm on May 9. “If we want to go down to objective levels of public security, we must sacrifice Holy Week,” he said in this regard.

Balearic Islands

The islands of Ibiza and Formentera have seen their entries and exits restricted due to the high incidence they present. The rest of the archipelago does not have a containment perimeter, but it requires a negative PCR test for citizens from autonomous communities with an AI of more than 150 cases.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa are on alert level 3, so they are confined to the perimeter. The rest of the islands have no mobility restrictions, but in this case the island government also asks tourists a negative PCR to access the archipelago.

Cantabria

Like most parts of Spain, this one is also completely closed. No one can enter or leave the community without a duly justified case of force majeure. Regarding Easter, Miguel Ángel Revilla expressed the possibility of opening the borders if the AI ​​drops to 50 cases. What the President asked is that all Autonomous Communities have the same restrictions.

Castilla La Mancha

This region remains within a confined area and 11 municipalities remain at alert level 3: El Casar, Sigüenza and Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara), Iniesta (Cuenca) and Casarrubios del Monte, Torrijos Fuensalida, Noblejas, Valmojado, La Puebla de Montalbán and Santa Cruz de la Zarza (Toledo). Regarding Easter, the Council will ask the Government to maintain the closures of perimeters and to apply “homogeneous measures” throughout the national territory.

Castile and Leon

The council has already lifted restrictions on mobility between provinces, although it has maintained the closure of the community. The autonomous government has already argued that it will not lift the perimeter containment for Easter, although it has asked for unanimity in the criteria at the national level.

Catalonia

The government maintains district boundaries and mobility restrictions at the regional level. Regarding the Easter holidays, they urge to know the plan of the Interterritorial Council to make a decision.

The community of Madrid

Despite being one of the regions with the worst health data, it is one of the few that has not decreed perimeter containment – only in certain municipalities and basic health zones. For the moment, all entries and exits from its territory are authorized. In the run-up to Easter, the mayor raised the possibility of keeping the Community open. An option on which Isabel Díaz Ayuso did not want to pronounce: “We will talk about the subject if necessary.”

Valencian Community

Perimeter containment for the entire region remains in effect, at least, until March 14. Regarding the Easter trips, Ximo Puig was very direct and asked Pedro Sánchez’s executive to take a joint decision and limit the movements because it is important to “consolidate the situation now” to “advance more” in the next months. .

Extremadura

The Commission has eliminated mobility restrictions for municipalities with more than 3,000 inhabitants, regardless of their contagion rate, but it is keeping the entire community’s perimeter confined. In the absence of an official decision, the regional government is in favor of keeping the region open at Easter.

Galicia

The government of Núñez Feijóo keeps the community closed and mobility is limited in municipalities that exceed 500 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. The regional president has already argued that he does not rule out continuing the seclusion at Easter.

La Rioja

Here, the closure of the perimeter of all municipalities has been lifted, but the autonomous community remains closed. The president, Concha Andreu, had already declared a few days ago that at the moment they could not “think” of the holy week and the celebrations of these days, she argued that “there is no might not have a built-up area.

Navarre

Like most of her counterparts, the President of Navarre keeps the community confined to the perimeter. A measure that will remain in force, at least, until March 11. Asked about options for Easter, María Chivite argued that “we still cannot defuse” and added that they do not want to “generate false expectations”.

Pays Basque

The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in the region continues, although mobility between neighboring municipalities is authorized for socio-economic and sports activities. This community is also not considering opening it for the Easter holidays because, in the words of its lehendakari, it is “very difficult to think of blind mobility”.

Murcia region

Here, the closure of the perimeter of the region and the entry and exit restrictions of the municipalities of Alhama de Murcia and Ulea are maintained. Health Minister Juan José Pedreño warned a few days ago that he was not in favor of relaxing mobility restrictions at Easter.