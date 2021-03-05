Which communities and which countries are asking for them?

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 8:50 AM

While Europe still wonders if the vaccination passport is something plausible for the summer, the various states, as well as some autonomous communities, continue to rely on PCR tests to limit travel.

Indeed, if you want to travel to Denmark, Greece or even Portugal, for example, you must take this test between 24 and 72 hours before moving. In addition, there are other types of requirements, such as the justification of the reason for the theft or the signing of a “quarantine declaration”, as is the case in Austria.

Which countries require PCR?

In this sense, at least 15 countries of the old continent require this type of test:

PortugalFranceItalyBelgiumNetherlandsGermanyAustriaIrelandDenmarkSwedenNorwayGreeceCzech RepublicPolandHungaryUnited Kingdom.

Some of them supplement the COVID test with mandatory quarantine days. For example, in Norway, people coming from high risk areas (150 IA) will have to stay ten days in a designated hotel.

On the contrary, this is not the case in Poland, where if a negative test is presented, citizens will be able to move freely in the country. At the same time, as indicated by the European Union, certain territories could, due to their low incidence, be exempted from presenting tests, such as Extremadura, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Navarre or Cantabria, where the rate is lower than the risky settings.

PCR tests in the autonomous communities

On the other hand, unlike in most European countries, within our borders the limits vary. De hecho, si bien todas las comunidades siguen bajo cierres perimetrales, que prohíben los desplazamientos salvo causa justificada (por ejemplo, personas que no pueden teletrabajar y han de ir a otra región), solo hay una comunidad autónooma que exijabase: The Balearic Islands.

More specifically, the archipelago requires a negative test from all citizens from an autonomous community where the incidence rate is greater than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days. The Canary Islands have done the same with their tourists, albeit foreigners, who need the test to access their territory.

At the same time, like these places, Spain as a whole is requesting the PCR test to access tourists from abroad. According to the Foreign Ministry, the Interterritorial Health Council has agreed to require international travelers from countries at risk – a list that is reviewed by authorities every two weeks – a negative PCR test for infection with coronavirus active within 72 hours of arrival.

Thus, all travelers from countries where the cumulative incidence rate in 14 days is 50 or more (as well as the test positivity rate is greater than 4%) must undergo these tests.