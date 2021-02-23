Which companies are obliged to implement an equality plan?

For several decades in Spain, legislative measures have been taken to progress towards the equalization of working conditions for men and women. Over time, those incomprehensible stereotypes that had permeated society were left behind, making the number of working women much lower than that of men, and always from a disadvantage.

In order for society as a whole to continue to row in favor of the current, and so that the implantation of women in the labor market is generalized and opting for the same positions and conditions as the opposite sex, it is necessary to continue to present a equality plan from the authorities which oblige the agents involved to take the necessary measures to make this fact an indisputable reality.

At this point, the first thing to do is to know what an “equality plan” refers to. This concept includes all the measures aimed at guaranteeing equality between men and women in the workplace. Its main objective is the elimination of barriers that hinder, limit or prevent equal treatment between the sexes in the company.

Throughout history there have been many that have been established in Spain. Each has been able to propose progress in the equalization of men and women, even if it is true that there is still a long way to go before this objective is achieved in a generalized manner.

This new equality plan will have as main agents for its establishment and implementation the different companies that make up the commercial network of Spain. But do all these companies have to start it?

The answer is no. It depends a lot on the number of workers they have on the payroll, even if it is true that the human capital that companies obliged to comply with this legislation must have is a little more limited. In the previous plan, these were companies with at least 250 employees, on the other hand, with the new regulations, all companies with more than 50 employees must benefit from this equality plan. Without a doubt, a much more ambitious legislation that will allow these measures to be extended to a large part of the companies operating in Spain.

The objectives sought with this new twist of the screw are clear, and that is what they have been fighting for for several years. Promoting the reconciliation of professional, family and personal life, guaranteeing equal pay between women and men or ensuring the integration of the gender dimension within companies are the three basic pillars which, if they are implemented in a generalized manner, will mark this new equality plan as a success.

