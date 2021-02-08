Which companies stand out for having the best practices in workers’ compensation and employee recognition?

Submit your project to the I Worker's Compensation Awards before February 28

The first edition of the Labor Compensation Awards, organized by RRHHDigital with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and has Compensa, Edenred, EY, Aon and Payflow as competition sponsors, continues to progress. Several companies have already submitted their workers’ compensation plans and many more have indicated their intention to participate.

From the organization, and after hearing the opinion of several of the companies interested in submitting their project, it was decided to extend the delivery time of the works until February 28. The unfavorable circumstances of January such as the cold storm which affected the whole country, the historical snowfall which had a serious influence especially in the central zone of our country and the restrictions caused by the third wave of coronavirus, lead RRHHDigital to take this decision which only encourages all interested companies to participate in the new competition born in 2021.

This is an award intended to promote and showcase the best initiatives in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, protection of physical well-being, mental and financial workers … as well as the way to offer them, based on digitization and flexibility, the major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The competition calendar is as follows: the deadline for receipt of projects will end on February 28, 2021 and they should be sent to eventos@eds21.es. As of that date, the jury, made up of human resources directors, business leaders and compensation experts, will receive the work and will have to highlight the best projects received. The final decision will be made during the month of March at a gala held in Madrid (the format of the gala will depend on health conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic).

The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a short program and a photograph will be included.

Consult the rewards rules and send us your project by clicking here!

HRDigital