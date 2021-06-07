Which countries can we Spaniards travel to this summer?

Update: Monday 07 June 2021 17:12

Posted: 06/07/2021 5:11 PM

If you have not yet organized your summer vacation, you may be waiting to find out in more detail where you can travel now that the pandemic seems to be on its final blow and the measures, in some countries, are a bit more. lax and allow the arrival of tourists.

It should be noted that there are some destinations that are still off-limits to Spanish tourists, so this summer, neither with a COVID-19 passport nor without, you will not be able to see the Statue of Liberty at the moment, since the States United States is one of the countries that are prohibited from entering the Spanish tourist. Japan will not be the destination of choice this summer either.

In the case of Morocco, things change from the next day 15. That day, they will reopen their airports and allow foreigners to enter. To do this, you will need the vaccination certificate or a negative PCR.

The Caribbean, a highly sought-after option

On the other side, the Caribbean is postulated as one of the favorite destinations of the Spaniards for the next dates. A good alternative is Mexico, where you can travel freely from Spain, without even needing an antigen test.

Another option: enjoy nature and diving in Costa Rica. You can also get there without any problem. And, in principle, he won’t have them either to go salsa dancing in the Dominican Republic. But be careful, because although you do not need a preliminary test, upon disembarking you may be subjected to a random test.

In Europe, thanks to the COVID-19 passport

If they bet more to stay a little closer and travel across Europe, until the COVID-19 digital certificate goes into effect on July 1, they will have to have a negative PCR.

A test that the United Kingdom is also asking for, in addition to having to keep a 10-day quarantine on arrival.