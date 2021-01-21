Which countries offer the best employment opportunities for women in the health sector?

The healthcare sector is one of the most important and has grown steadily in strength and importance, especially over the past 12 months with the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent work of nurses and doctors has inspired many to pursue careers in the sector, but which countries offer the best opportunities for women in health care? Lenstore analyzed 30 countries in Europe to determine which ones offer the best opportunities for women working in the healthcare sector.

France is the best country to be a health professional

France tops the ranking of the best country in Europe to be a health professional. It is particularly distinguished by its promising female physicians and the highest number of women studying medicine, with a staggering 110,000, more than double that of any other country.

In the Gallic country, women working in the health sector can have 34 days of vacation per year, the second highest figure in Europe, surpassed only by Slovenia with 35 days.

The Netherlands and Finland occupy the second and third places in the ranking. Dutch healthcare professionals work the least in Europe, with just 25 hours per week, and earn an average salary of € 42,276. Finland, for its part, is home to the health service with the fourth highest percentage of working women (86%).

Spain ranks ninth among the best countries in Europe for healthcare professionals

Spain has managed to enter the top 10 of the best countries for women who wish to pursue a career in healthcare in Europe. The number of women studying medicine is double that of men: 50,499 women and 25,455 men. The country ranks second among European nations with the most women studying medicine, after France.

Switzerland tops the ranking of countries with the highest paid healthcare professionals

Switzerland, Iceland and Luxembourg are the three countries with the highest paid healthcare professionals, with average annual salaries of over € 67,000, more than double that of the UK, where the average salary is € 33,032.

Ireland, interestingly, has the fifth highest salary for female healthcare professionals, at € 43,274.

European countries with more equal opportunities for men and women

As France takes the crown as the country with the best opportunities overall for women, which destinations are more equal for men and women in the health sector? The five countries with the highest gender equality in the health sector are:

Romania Hungary Serbia Sweden Denmark

Romania ranks as the best country for gender equality in the health sector, ranking second with Sweden on the pay gap, with men earning only 11% more than women. The first place corresponds to Luxembourg and Belgium with a gender gap of only 4% between men and women. While there is still work to be done to reduce this gap, the situation is significantly better than in countries like France, where men earn 21% more, or the UK, where men earn 32% more than the women.

Working hours in Romania are also the same for men and women, with an average of 40 hours per week.

Roshni Patel of Lenstore comments: “Our healthcare services around the world have become extremely important over the past 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trusted by millions more than ever. With the heroic work of nurses and doctors who have inspired many to pursue careers in the industry, it is important to consider the opportunities and gender equality that women can expect. “And she adds,” with the incredible work that Spanish Health does, it’s great to see that the country is ranked ninth among the best places to be a healthcare professional. In addition, Spanish women have a promising future in the industry, taking into account that the number of women who are trained in the field in universities is double that of men.

