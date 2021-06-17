which covid vaccine is best: which COVID vaccine is best Here’s why it’s really hard to answer: don’t waste time waiting around for the best covid vaccine, get what’s available now

Strong points:

Warning from top scientists to people waiting for the best vaccine Australian scientists said – don’t waste time, only get what you get Scientists claim – waiting for the best vaccine is a never-ending wish

There are currently many types of vaccines available to protect people from the ravages of the corona virus. Due to so much variety, people are asking this question, which Kovid vaccine is the best? Wen Shi Lee and Hyun Shi Tan, postdoctoral researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, attempted to answer this question.

What is our definition of the best?

He wrote in The Conversation that we tried to answer this question, but the point is, it’s not easy to say which vaccine is better. What do we want better? Is there a more effective vaccine to protect you from serious illness? Which one protects you from any type of virus around you? Who needs fewer reminders? Which one is right for your age range?

The best vaccine available now

Here even if we define what is best? So you don’t need to have this vaccine option and without waiting for people to get their vaccine of choice, the same vaccine will be available to most people around the world to protect against disease. So in such a situation it can be said that the same Kovid vaccine is best for you which is available with you at this time.

Why is it difficult to compare COVID-19 vaccines?

You might think that clinical trials may offer answers to the question of which vaccine is better, especially Phase III trials that have been approved by regulatory authorities around the world. We know that the effectiveness of different COVID vaccines is different. For example, in clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptoms, while the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to be 62 to 90 percent effective, depending on the dose.

The effectiveness of the vaccine is affected by

But direct comparison of phase III trials is complicated because they take place in different places and times. This means that the rate of infection in the community, public health measures, and the mix of different viral forms may vary. Trial participants may also vary in terms of age, ethnicity, and potential underlying medical conditions.

it’s hard to know

One way to directly compare the effectiveness of the vaccine is to study each of the people who received the vaccine. These compare the results of people receiving one vaccine in the same trial with those receiving another. In these trials, the way we measure efficacy, the population studied, and all other factors are the same. So we know that any difference in results must be due to differences between vaccines.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca also effective in UK

The effectiveness of COVID vaccines can be compared in countries that have administered different vaccines to the same population. For example, the latest data from the UK show that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have similar effectiveness. They both reliably prevent the symptoms of COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization and death, even after a single dose.

A better vaccine is not the best in clinical trials

In such a situation, it is not necessary that the vaccine showing better results in clinical trials at first glance is in fact the best and you also know that the Kovid vaccine you are receiving today may not be. not the last one either. Since immunity naturally wanes after vaccination, periodic boosters will become necessary to maintain effective protection. In fact, in such a situation, many vaccines may become “superior”.

All vaccines protect you from infections

Your insistence on getting the best vaccine is well justified. But the best vaccine is the one available to you right now because it immediately protects you from infection with COVID-19, reduces transmission to vulnerable members of our community, and dramatically lowers your risk of serious illness. All the vaccines available do this job and do it well. From a collective perspective, these benefits are mixed. The more people who are vaccinated, the more immune the community is (also called herd immunity), which reduces the spread of COVID-19.

Waiting for the best vaccine is an unfulfilled desire

In this time of a global pandemic, as the virus becomes more dangerous every day, with the global vaccine supply uncertain and pandemic outbreaks expected in many regions, waiting for the best vaccine is an unfulfilled wish. In fact, each dose of the vaccine is a small but important step towards normalizing the situation around the world.