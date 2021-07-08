Which generation is experiencing the most anxiety at work because of the pandemic?

The pandemic has caused higher levels of job uncertainty among younger generations, especially Generation Z, born after 1993, male and female, and most importantly, unskilled and administrative personnel.

This is what emerges from the first study on the impact of Covid-19 on the psychological and emotional health of workers of the five Generations (T-BB-XYZ) at work, carried out by the Generation & Talent Observatory.

The results of the study confirm the significant impact of the health and economic crisis resulting from the pandemic on the psychological and emotional health of workers.

Younger participants performed worse on virtually all of the variables examined by this study, with the exception of anxiety / worry about COVID-19.

The psychological variables analyzed by the study are: uncertainty about working conditions; uncertainty about the job; level of anxiety / worry about the pandemic; generalized anxiety and depressive symptoms.

As can be seen, the results indicate an inverse relationship between the generation variable and uncertainty about maintaining working conditions and maintaining employment, with younger generations showing the highest levels of concern.

This relationship is reversed when we talk about the level of worry or anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic, since the generation with the highest average score are the baby boomers and the oldest group. The lowest levels of concern correspond to those expressed by Gen Z participants and younger participants.

This result may be related to the level of perceived threat as a function of age; that is, it is the elderly who have a greater severity of symptoms and a higher death rate from Covid-19 infection.

The study also found that younger women (Gen Y + Gen Z) reported the most symptoms in generalized anxiety levels. Additionally, response rates for depressive symptoms were particularly high among Gen Z women.

By professional category, in all generations (men and women) the levels of uncertainty in maintaining working conditions are similar between different professional categories, except in the group of unskilled personnel of Generation Z, which is higher. The middle managers of this generation are the ones who show the least uncertainty.

Generations Y and Z have higher scores for symptoms of generalized anxiety and depression in all occupational categories except managers (occupational category for which data is not available in these generations due to their age). ).

Regarding work variables, generation Z workers who do not have the possibility of teleworking show higher levels of uncertainty with their working conditions and with the maintenance of their job, while in the rest of the generations the are they not significant. In this generation of young participants, high levels of uncertainty about losing a job, generalized anxiety and depression also emerge when they feel that their business is not allowing them to balance work and personal life.

