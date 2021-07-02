Which major company won first place at the 2021 Alares National Awards?

The company was rewarded with the first prize in the Large Company category of the Trophies Reconciliation of professional life, family and personal life and social responsibility.

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 02 July 2021



SAP Spain received the first prize, in the Large Company category, of the 2021 Alares National Awards for the Reconciliation of Work, Family and Personal Life, and Social Responsibility and, according to the Alares Foundation, “this is already the case. ‘one of the reference entities in Spain in terms of inclusion and conciliation, which mark the new course in the workplace in the post-COVID period ”.

The awards, which were presented at an event organized in Madrid, recognize work in the fields of reconciling family, professional and personal life and promoting co-responsibility and social responsibility of different institutions, companies , social agents, managers and media. , among other categories.

Javier Benavente Barrón, President of Alares and promoter of the Awards, explained that “only companies that preserve talent, that are able to adapt, to be flexible, to work for the well-being of their teams, to put in the necessary resources and attention. enough muscle to reach their goals ”.

The jury, made up of recognized personalities in the field of reconciliation, co-responsibility and social responsibility, chooses the winners taking into account the degree of innovation, the viability of the initiatives to be replicated and their social and commercial impact.

The Alares Foundation was created in 2005 to promote economic competitiveness, place people at the center of well-being and stimulate initiatives to improve their quality of life.

