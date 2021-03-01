Which organizations are at the top of the ranking of the best companies to work for in Asturias in 2021?

This certificate wants to recognize each year the companies located in Asturias who wanted to participate in the process as exemplary workplaces, based on the perception of employees

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 01 March 2021



Capital Energy and Reale Seguros lead the ranking of the best companies to work for in Asturias in 2021, prepared by the consultancy firm Great Place To Work®. This certificate wants to recognize every year the companies located in Asturias who wanted to participate in the process as exemplary workplaces, based on the perception of the employees. For this first edition of 2021, 24 companies of different sizes and sectors were analyzed, which involved having the opinion of 2706 workers.

What are the best places to work in Asturias

In this first edition of the Best Workplaces Asturias ranking and in 1st position, is Capital Energy, a renewable energy company; In 2nd position, they were matched by the insurance company Reale Seguros; i-spear engineering company ranks 3rd. Agua de Cuevas, belonging to the Hijos de Rivera group in the food and beverage sector, occupies the 4th position. It is followed in 5th position by the banking sector company Caja Rural de Asturias. In 6th position in the ranking is the tourism company ARTIEM Hotels – ARTIEM Asturias. In 7th position, we find COOPERATIVA FARMACÉUTICA ASTURIANA (COFAS). Followed by the industrial services company RHI Magnesita in 8th position. And closing the ranking and in 9th position is the company Energie et CellulosaENCE.

In addition, the companies recognized in the Best Workplaces Asturias ranking stand out for the following aspects:

93% of Best Workplaces Asturias employees feel proud when they see what they have accomplished 96% of employees say they are treated equally regardless of their sexual condition and 91% say they receive fair treatment regardless of their gender 91 % of employees the employees want to work in their company for a long time 88% of the employees of the Best Workplaces Asturias consider that they receive a good treatment, whatever their position in the company The balance between work and private life is one of the highest investing activities of the best workplaces 78% of employees say they can have free time for personal matters whenever they need it 84% feel satisfied with the how they contribute to society 83% of employees believe that managers run the business honestly and ethically

Pride of belonging

By involving them in their values, culture and mission, whose employees have been selected as the best companies to work for in Asturias, are ready to give more to do their job, which encourages the creation of environments work based on stewardship. In addition, this fact reinforces the pride of belonging, where 88% of employees feel proud when they say they work in their company.

