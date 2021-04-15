Which prestigious food company has signed up to the European Diversity Charter?

Galletas Gullón, the first century-old biscuit maker in the sector and the main manufacturer in Europe, joins the European Diversity Charter, a project promoted by the European Commission and the Ministry of Equality.

This code of commitment, sponsored by the Foundation for Diversity, is renewed every two years and recognizes the efforts of the biscuit company to promote equal opportunities between its employees, transversal diversity and the inclusion of its employees. more than 1600 professionals from more than 19 different nationalities. Galletas Gullón works actively to develop labor policies that improve the well-being of the workforce, which it incorporates into its collective agreements as part of the social dialogue with the representatives of its workers.

What is the diversity charter?

The Charter is a European charter of principles signed on a voluntary basis by companies and organizations in Spain and across Europe to make visible their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

All companies and institutions can express their commitment to the principles of the Charter, committing to the need to extend this message to the entire company environment – employees, customers, suppliers – to foster a community that shares the same principles and therefore empowers the quality of life and work of people and their organizations.

The Charter already has more than 1,100 signatory companies in Spain and more than 12,000 across the EU. Companies that have voluntarily signed the Diversity Charter comply with the regulations in force in terms of equal opportunities and the fight against all types of discrimination, and assume the following 10 principles of inclusion and diversity:

Raise awareness: the principles of equal opportunities and respect for diversity must be integrated into the company’s values ​​and be communicated to employees. Progress in building a diverse workforce: the company must promote the integration of people with diverse profiles (regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ethnic origin, religion). , their convictions, their age, their handicap, etc.). Promote inclusion: integration must be effective, avoiding any type of discrimination (direct or indirect) at work. Take diversity into account in all people management policies: diversity management should not be just another human resources practice, but a transversal factor, which is the basis of all decisions taken in this area. Promote reconciliation through a balance between work, family and leisure: organizations must put in place mechanisms to harmonize professional life with the family and personal life of all workers. Recognize the diversity of customers: organizations must know the profile of customers, recognizing that their diversity is also a source of innovation and development. Extend and communicate the commitment to employees: the commitment that the company acquires by being a signatory of the Diversity Charter must be shared throughout the company. Extend and communicate the commitment to supplier companies: invite them to join the community of companies in Spain that adhere to the voluntary commitment promoted by the Charter. Extend and communicate this commitment to administrations, professional organizations, unions and other social agents. Reflect activities in support of non-discrimination, as well as the results obtained from the implementation of diversity policies in the company’s annual report.

SDG aligned initiatives

By signing the European Diversity Charter, Galletas Gullón continues to align its goals with initiatives that contribute to the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, this action is part of the responsible corporate master plan and contributes to the achievement of the following sustainable development goals: SDG5 Gender equality, SDG8 Decent work and economic growth, SDG10 Reduction of inequalities and SDG17 Partnerships for achieve objectives.

The Aguilarense biscuit company, which focuses its activities from a responsible point of view and is strongly committed to the economic and social development of Aguilar de Campoo and the Montaña Palentina region. At the same time, it develops activities and establishes alliances aimed at taking care of the environment in its environment and the social impact linked to its alliances with regional entities and institutions.

In the words of Paco Hevia, managing director and head of human resources policies at Galletas Gullón: “From the company, we strongly bet on the empowerment of our employees, for which we must apply equal treatment to all. , regardless of their place of birth. , what race, sex, age or belief they have. From equal treatment, it is possible to integrate the richness that diversity brings to a company which already markets products in 120 countries and which wishes to continue to develop its activity in other markets ”.

