Which professional sectors are the most in demand in 2021?

February 15, 2021



InfoJobs, the leading employment platform in Spain, has registered various profiles which are currently the most requested and which feature in a large part of the job vacancies in January.

Compared with December of last year, vacancies increased by 7%. Among the professional categories that have accumulated the most vacancies are commerce and sales, with 26% of the total, IT and telecommunications, with 11%, and customer service, with 10%. In addition, Health and Healthcare is another sector which has followed the positive trend of recent months, recording slight growth (+ 2%). Within these categories, # InfoJobs’ Most In-Demand Professionals have been linked with e-commerce and logistics to meet the boom in online demand. Likewise, the transition to the digital world is generating more opportunities in the information and technology sectors and, finally, the arrival of the third wave of COVID-19 infections has recorded a rebound in hiring health professionals.

Commercial and commercial, leads the recruitment of profiles

This sector has traditionally been the one that generates the most job opportunities in Spain and, in January, again led the publication of job vacancies on the InfoJobs platform. Teleoperador / a, with nearly 13,000 positions, is the most requested profile both at general level and in the commercial and commercial category. Next come a sales representative, with 8,436 vacant positions, and a real estate agent with 4,396 positions. Other profiles were also hired as sales promotion assistant and insurance broker.

Top 5 trade and sales professionals

Telemarketer Sales representative Real estate agent Sales promotion assistant Insurance broker

IT and telecommunications: the digital world is consolidating and strengthening

The transition that we are experiencing from the physical world to the digital world is being consolidated under the effect of the new needs resulting from the pandemic. In addition, the emergence of new technologies has an impact on organizations that need professionals trained in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and ICT.

In January, the platform registered more than 3,680 vacancies under the position of software developer, followed by the software analyst with 1,276 vacancies and the IT systems administrator with more than 800 positions. Other profiles that have also generated contracts are the ICT consultant and the network technician.

Top 5 ICT Professionals

Software Developer Software Analyst Computer Systems Administrator IT Consultant Network Technician

Teleoperador / a, leader in the Customer Service category

In January, 6,092 positions with the post of call center operator were published in InfoJobs. Followed by a sales promotion assistant with 1,105 vacancies, a salesperson with 896 positions, a customer service agent with 855 vacancies and, to a lesser extent, a market investigator.

Top 5 Customer Service Professionals

Telemarketer Sales Promotion Assistant Commercial Customer Service Agent Market Research Interviewer

Health and health, maintains the growing trend in demand for professionals

As we reported earlier, the Health and Health category continues to increase due to the health crisis. In January, 2,680 nursing vacancies were published in InfoJobs. Followed by an auxiliary nurse, with 585 posts, a specialist doctor with 422 vacant posts and a dentist with 219 posts, and to a lesser extent, an oral hygienist.

