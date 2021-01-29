which team will investigate wuhan: the WHO team will investigate corona’s ‘birthplace’, will they know the source of the virus? – the team that will investigate the birthplace of Covid 19 in Wuhan, China will know the source of the virus

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will begin a series of meetings with officials in Wuhan, China on Friday to find out where the corona virus is coming from. WHO said on Twitter that after the meeting the team will visit industry and some areas. The additional team schedule was not provided.

The WHO team has asked for detailed baseline data to be provided to the Chinese authorities. This team of experts will also interact with some people who were infected with Kovid-19 in the early days. WHO tweeted: “ All aspects will be taken into account as the team adopts the scientific basis of their work to locate the starting point of the corona virus. ”

Another tweet said: ‘As the team begins their field visit from Friday, they are expected to receive all the help and data they need. After reaching China, members of the WHO team had to spend two weeks in isolation. During this time, he communicated with the Chinese authorities by video conference.

The WHO said Thursday that its team will also visit various markets, including the hospital, Hunan’s “ seafood market ”, where the first case of the infection came from. In addition, the team will also visit the laboratories of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Disease Control Center. China reported 36 cases of Kovid-19 infection on Friday. In view of the holidays in the coming days, the administration is taking special precautions.