Whip scorpion: Acid-breathing scorpion, top 10 most poisonous scorpions in the world

Washington

The Forestry Department has issued a warning due to the arrival of thousands of poison-breathing scorpions in National Park in the US state of Texas. Employees told people visiting the national park to watch out for these scorpions and not to approach them. These scorpions are usually only found in desert areas. However, for some time they have also been seen in grasslands, shrub areas, pine forests and mountains.

These scorpions came to the forest because of the rain

Officials at Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas said the scorpions entered local forests because of the summer rains. These scorpions are also known as vinegars. They emit acid into the air, which can cause severe burns and pain if it comes in contact with human skin. Now these scorpions are looking for their partner to breed in this area.

Can throw poison when aiming accurately

According to a Facebook post posted on the national park’s account, these creatures can bite through their fangs. Apart from that, they can throw poison precisely aiming at the enemy to save themselves. Their venom contains 85 percent acetic acid. Due to which no one is killed, but if it touches the eyes or skin, it can cause burning and pain.

Don’t attack first due to poor eyesight

The Texas Agrilife Extension Service claims that these creatures are often found in West Texas, particularly in the Trans-Pecos region. This scorpion can be easily found in deserts, meadows, brush, pine forests, and even in the mountains. Experts have said that because they can’t see very well, these scorpions don’t attack unless you disturb them.

These scorpions do not pose a serious threat to humans

Park officials say there is no serious danger in being near these scorpions. Do not panic when coming in front of this scorpion because their venom is not toxic. The summer rains, in search of food and love, bring these scorpions out of their burrows. These scorpions are around 3 inches long and have a relatively gentle nature.