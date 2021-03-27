Whirlpool presents its 2020 sustainability report

Despite the difficulties and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, in 2020, Whirlpool will not stop in its task of offering quality appliances, meeting the needs of the market: even the confinements and temporary closures of businesses, the demand for household appliances. of consumers does not cease, as they play a vital role in the storage and preparation of food and the cleaning and disinfection of clothing and kitchen utensils.

Faced with this situation, Whirlpool has demonstrated its great adaptability and flexibility during the pandemic, without neglecting its environmental, social and governance commitments. This is evidenced by the results presented by the company in its 2020 sustainability report. “As we navigate our new reality, we have maintained our goal of being the best kitchen and laundry appliance company, in our constant search to improve life at home. This goal uniquely positions us both to contribute to the energy transition and to deliver innovations that create significant social impact, ”said Mark Bitzer, President and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation.

The company has a Social and Governance Framework (EGM) that encompasses various environmental initiatives related to materials, greenhouse gas emissions, energy management and responsible sourcing, among others. Thanks to the principles set by this Framework, in 2020, the company has made great progress in achieving its environmental objectives. Over the past three years, Whirlpool has succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Scope 1 and 2 by 20%, in addition to reducing Scope 3 emissions equivalent to supplying energy to one million homes in a whole year. In contrast, it achieved record levels of energy and water consumption per device built and used 113,895 gigajoules of renewable energy.

Alignment with the objectives of the European Union

The European Union’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a call to action from all countries to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. Now more than ever, these goals provide an essential framework for recovering from the pandemic as an economically interconnected world. The company has aligned the SDGs with the objectives envisaged by its EGM and, in terms of the environment, has set itself the following challenges:

Achieve the level of zero waste to landfill in all factories by 2022. Disseminate all information relating to materials from its suppliers in 2021, in all regions, through the Global Material Compliance portal, created for this purpose. Ensure that by 2025, 18% of plastics used in products and packaging are recycled. This is one of the most ambitious circularity goals in the entire EMEA region, where the multinational is pioneering the introduction of EPS (expanded polystyrene) -free packaging for kitchen appliances and dishwashers. Invest in renewable energies to achieve, by 2030, a 50% reduction in Scope 2’s greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and a 15% reduction in the carbon footprint of all of its operations. In this way, it is true to its commitment to keep global warming below 2 ° C, as established by the Paris Climate Agreement. Reduce energy intensity by 3% and annual water in its manufacturing plants by 1%. Reduce refrigerants and foams with high atmospheric potential by 95% by 2023.

By innovating and comprehensively applying these principles throughout the appliance manufacturing cycle, Whirlpool offers products that are much more sustainable. In addition, he is working on creating new interactions and functionalities in connected devices so that they are able to play a decisive role in the self-sufficiency of households.

HRDigital