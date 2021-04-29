White supremacy in the United States: Why Joe Biden says white supremacy is terrorism Reason for voting Black Vote Bank in the United States: Why Biden called white supremacist terrorism

Washington

US President Joe Biden compared white supremacy to terrorism in his first speech to Congress after 100 days of his administration. After which, he was also criticized by many opposition leaders. Biden said the spirit of white supremacy is domestic terrorism that the United States will need to be vigilant against. Joe Biden called the attack on Capitol Hill in January an existential crisis. He said this attack has tested our democracy.

The attack on Capitol Hill told the existential crisis

Joe Biden said in his first speech to Parliament that today, when we gathered here, the images of violent crowds attacking the Capitol, spoiling the image of our democracy became fresh in our minds. People lost their lives. The rebellion was an existential crisis, a test of whether our democracy could survive. He was saved. Even at the time of the incident, Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for it.

Why Biden describes white supremacy as terrorism

Which is based on Biden’s pro-black policy. When Joe Biden was first elected senator from Delaware in 1972, black people were instrumental in his victory. In the United States, these people are traditionally considered the main voters of Biden’s Democratic Party. In the Black Lives Matter movement just before the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump indirectly favored whites, while Biden was black. This is why black people openly voted for Biden in the election.

The battle for black and white is old in America

In fact, the fight between whites and blacks in America is very old. Last year, when Minneapolis police killed a black man named George Floyd with his knees, there was a huge backlash across the country. For about 15 days, every city in America was on fire with this fire. This movement, known as Black Lives Matter, became so violent that then President Donald Trump had to take refuge in the White House bunker.

Apartheid riots have occurred repeatedly in America

It was not the first time in 2020 that the dispute between whites and blacks in America has taken such a tumultuous form. People of African descent have long been kept as slaves in America, calling themselves leaders of the free world. The efforts of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., fathers of civil rights in the United States, gave black people equal status. However, given the current situation, it does not appear that Martin Luther King’s dream has come true.