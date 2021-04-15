Whiteboard Launches New Fluent Design Controls

It seems that Microsoft has finally decided to visually change each of the applications. In recent months, we’ve been seeing how Fluent Design is reaching all areas of Windows 10 and web apps, and Whiteboard is the next app.

The whiteboard goes to Fluent Design

With this update, we see a drastic change in the Whiteboard app. This app had an amazing design and functionality, but with the new design bundle from Fluent Design, you could tell it needed a change. With this new update, Whiteboard is on par with the rest of the Windows 10 apps that are already starting to update.

Whiteboard publishes new icons and animations in the only interface area it has. The brushes and autoshapes area now has better styling and animations that look good on you.

Microsoft just announced a new Fluent UI toolbar for the Microsoft Whiteboard https://t.co/0wnKCmR8Rv pic.twitter.com/Nsxs3lMeWb

– Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) April 14, 2021

The Redmond giant seems to want to change the design of each of its applications. It all started with the new icons that arrived on Office and later on Windows 10.

Now Ian Mikutel, product manager for the Teams and Surface Whiteboard, has reported that the new toolbar has arrived in this app in Teams and on the web. An opportunity to collaborate and to have unique patterns and joint work.